Home / Shaharnama / Memories of a midnight feast in Old Delhi 

Memories of a midnight feast in Old Delhi 

For visitors to Delhi, Old Delhi’s street-food hub opposite Jama Masjid remains a huge attraction at any time of the day or even night

Manav Mander
Updated At : 06:00 PM Feb 19, 2026 IST
Illustration: Lalit Mohan
Our trips to Delhi usually orbit around the airport, relatives flying in and out, suitcases rolling, tea at odd hours. But this time, while waiting for our sister’s flight, we decided to turn routine into adventure. At 10 pm, we slipped into the bustling lanes of Old Delhi, determined to taste our way through Matia Mahal, opposite Jama Masjid.

The lane was alive, congested, noisy, fragrant with charcoal smoke and sizzling pans. We parked at a distance, hopped into an auto, and became accidental food vloggers, ordering small portions at each stop to maximise the experience.

At Al Amaan, juicy kebabs wrapped in roomali roti set the tone. Al Zehar followed with melt‑in‑the‑mouth galouti kebabs. Al Jawahar served its legendary chicken and paneer Changezi, while Mohd Husain handed us fried fish and chicken straight from bubbling pans.

Then came Aslam’s butter chicken, a revelation. No tomatoes, just butter poured generously over smoky chicken, rich and comforting in the winter chill. Kareem’s chicken Jahangiri with khameeri roti added Mughlai grandeur.

At Haji Shabrati Nihari Wale, slow‑cooked nihari with bone marrow was pure indulgence. Biryani from Al‑Nawab added fragrant layers of rice and meat, while Qureshi Kabab Corner tempted us with seekh kebabs grilled to perfection.

Desserts crowned the night: kesar kheer, shahi tukda dripping with rabri from Cool Point, rabdi topped with kesar pista and mango ice cream, mawa jalebi from Rehmatullah, gooey, syrupy, unforgettable. Finally, sheermal, sweet bread jewelled with almonds, dipped in syrup, and a scoop of kulfi falooda that sealed the feast.

By 1 am, stuffed and drowsy, we staggered back to the hotel only to remember the flight was at 3:30 am. A hurried tea at the airport kept us awake, but the memory of Old Delhi’s midnight feast kept us glowing.

Manav Mander, Ludhiana

Read what others can't with The Tribune Premium

