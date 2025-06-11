Memories of a Shimla long gone

In the heart of Shimla, our home, Talbot House opposite the iconic Clarkes Hotel, stood as a testament to a bygone era. From there, we would experience the beauty of sunsets over the Prospect Hill and the Tara Devi Temple every day, a sight that has fortunately remained unmarred by the encroachment of modernity. The hills, once untouched, shimmered under the twilight, their serenity punctuated only by the occasional flicker of distant lights.

Mornings were a ritual of cleanliness and order, roads were meticulously swept, and the drains tended to by the mashqi, who carried water in their traditional leather bags.

The Mall Road featured a dedicated 2 feet wide patch, exclusively for the horses, ensuring smooth passage for both pedestrians and equines. Behind the Combermere post office flowed a freshwater stream that never ran dry. Adjacent to it where now stands the imposing Khel Parisar was a baoli known as the "Chudail Baori”. This ancient water reservoir, shrouded in local lore, added an air of mystery to the area.

Passing the Khadi Emporium, one couldn't miss the rickshaw stand, where well-maintained rickshaws awaited people. Adjacent to it stood the imposing Gainda Mull store, it's entrance graced by a coin-operated weighing machine that told about your weight as well as predicted future.

The absence of stray dogs and the invigorating aroma of pine trees added to the town's charm. Those times are long gone but those memories still remain etched in the mind.

Smriti Rana, Shimla