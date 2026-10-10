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Home / Shaharnama / Memories of monsoon’s signature sweet

Memories of monsoon’s signature sweet

For a young girl ghewar is not just a sweet. It brings memories of festivals, rituals, and the rains

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Kashish Aggarwal
Updated At : 07:50 PM Oct 10, 2026 IST
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Good food has always been a defining part of a culture and a place, often becoming a symbol of its identity. Sometimes, it even marks the changing seasons. Mangoes, for instance, define summers for many, while sarson da saag and makki di roti make winter worthwhile in Punjab. Similarly, monsoon has a signature sweet synonymous with Sawan — ghewar.

Traditionally associated with Rajasthan and Sawan, ghewar is particularly associated with Teej and Raksha Bandhan and with the custom of sindhara—the gifts sent to daughters and newly married women during Sawan in Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Punjab.

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For me, however, ghewar remains a childhood memory.

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Being born into a Marwari family, some of my fondest memories of Sawan are of my Mamaji visiting our home with ghewar for sindhara for my mother. That familiar round box was almost self-explanatory—it needed no label to tell us what was inside.

We children would immediately start discussing which variety our Mamu had brought for us. Would it be the traditional ghee ghewar? The rich malai ghewar? Or perhaps one of the newer flavours that had begun making their way into sweet shops?

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Looking back, those little conversations were about much more than a sweet. Ghewar brought together family, festivals, memories and the monsoon itself. It was a small ritual repeated every Sawan, quietly carrying a tradition from one generation to the next.

For many, the monsoon smells of petrichor and wet earth. For me, it also carries the faint aroma of ghee, sugar syrup and a freshly opened box of ghewar.

Kashish Aggarwal, Mohali

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