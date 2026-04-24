With Kerala (now Keralam) and Tamil Nadu in news these days due to elections, I am reminded of my visit to these two states. I and three of my Punjabi friends travelled to Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu. From there, we decided to visit Thiruvananthapuram, capital of Kerala, situated on the Malabar Coast, having highest population density in the state.

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People in South are very helpful by nature. When we boarded a midnight bus to Kanyakumari, two young ladies enquired from us if we had been assigned seat numbers. We were pleasantly surprised because they had asked us to prevent any hassles on the way as ‘you are new to the place’, they said.

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When our bus reached Kodaikanal, the bus driver asked me if I wanted to board the bus for the return journey as it was the last evening bus to go back. I replied that we would stay there for the night and my three friends had gone to find a hotel. The driver, who had retired from the Army and had many Sikh friends, said he asked because we might face language problem and miss the last bus.

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Their kindness reminded me of an earlier conference of professors at Madurai. A kind lady Professor there had hosted us for a meal with ‘chapatis’, as she knew that ‘Punjabis were not a rice-eating community’.

This conference had happened during the times of terrorism in Punjab. Though we were tall and burly Sikhs, we were not frisked by cops there even once. “Because Punjabis are very patriotic,” replied some journalists covering the conference when I asked the reason.

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Coming back to Thiruvananthapuram trip, our taxi was driving through some densely populated areas. A companion wanted to ease himself. We looked for wayside toilets but could not locate any. He asked the driver to stop outside the city. The driver replied, “Sir, there is ‘no such out in Kerala’! Obviously, he meant there was no open space for such things in the densely populated coastal state. My diabetic companion had a hard time ‘controlling’ his situation.

Jaswant Singh Gandam, Phagwara