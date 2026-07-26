Mumbai: A lovable city, yet it sometimes disappoints

Every visit to Mumbai leaves me with a unique sense of joy and nostalgia. There is something truly special about India’s financial capital that keeps drawing me back. The city’s energy is infectious, its people are generally courteous, and there is a refreshing vibrancy in its atmosphere that never seems to fade. What impresses me the most is the civic discipline displayed by Mumbaikars. Whether at railway stations, bus terminals or public places, people patiently stand in queues and respect public order — a quality that many other cities could emulate.

Advertisement

However, my recent visit also exposed me to certain realities that left me deeply disappointed.

Advertisement

A visit to the iconic Juhu Beach, one of Mumbai’s most popular tourist attractions, turned out to be a disheartening experience. Instead of the pristine shoreline one expects, I was greeted by heaps of plastic waste and garbage strewn across the beach. Curious to know the reason, I spoke to a worker there who explained that a significant amount of the city’s waste eventually finds its way into the sea and is washed back onto the shore by the tides.

Advertisement

If this is indeed the case, it raises serious environmental concerns. A beach visited by thousands of locals and tourists every day deserves far better care. Apart from damaging Mumbai’s image, such pollution poses a grave threat to marine life and public health. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) must strengthen waste management practices and take urgent, sustained measures to keep the city’s beaches clean and free from plastic pollution.

My next stop was the revered Siddhivinayak Temple, where devotees from across the country gather to seek Lord Ganesha’s blessings. The atmosphere was filled with devotion, but one aspect of the visit left me disturbed.

Advertisement

After purchasing prasad from a nearby shop, a shopkeeper advised me to proceed to Gate No 6 for a faster darshan. At the entrance, a security official informed me that I could enter the temple within five minutes by paying ₹500 at an officially authorised counter operated by the temple authorities.

I found this deeply unsettling. A temple that receives millions of devotees every year and substantial donations should ideally uphold the principle of equality before the Almighty. Places of worship are meant to unite people, irrespective of their social or financial status. The practice of paid “VIP Darshan” creates an unnecessary distinction among devotees. Faith cannot and should not be measured by one’s ability to pay. Temples, particularly those of such immense stature, should strive to ensure that every devotee stands in the same queue and receives equal opportunity to offer prayers.

Fortunately, my visit also had brighter moments. The Jio World Centre stands as a remarkable example of contemporary architecture and world-class infrastructure. Its thoughtfully designed spaces, premium retail outlets and museum reflect Mumbai’s aspirations as a modern global metropolis.

No visit to Mumbai is complete for me without stopping at the iconic Sun-n-Sand Hotel, the city’s first five-star hotel. Over the decades, it has hosted celebrities, welcomed dignitaries and served as the backdrop for numerous classic Bollywood films. Sadly, this time I found it lacking the charm and grandeur that once defined it. A large restaurant now occupies much of the poolside area, and the property seemed unusually quiet, almost deserted. It was difficult not to feel nostalgic for the golden era when the hotel symbolised the glamour of old Bombay.

Mumbai continues to remain one of my favourite cities. Its resilience, spirit and unmatched energy are qualities that deserve admiration. Yet, the issues of environmental neglect and preferential treatment at places of worship deserve serious introspection. A city as extraordinary as Mumbai has both the capacity and the responsibility to address these concerns. Doing so would ensure that the City of Dreams continues to inspire not only through its ambition but also through its commitment to cleanliness, equality and civic values.

Sanjay Chopra, Mohali

Tribuneindia.com invites contributions to SHAHARNAMA. Share anecdotes, unforgettable incidents, impressionable moments that define your cities, neighbourhoods, what the city stands for, what makes its people who they are. Send your contributions in English, not exceeding 450 words, to shaharnama@tribunemail.com

Do include the name of your city and your social media handles (X/ Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn)