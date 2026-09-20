My heart lives in Chandigarh forever

Born in Chandigarh, I now live in Mohali, but I have never been able to leave Chandigarh behind. I spent my growing up years in City Beautiful, living in Sector 15 for many years. Even now, I often find excuses to head back to the Chandigarh, even for work that could easily be done in Mohali.

I studied at Government School, Sector 16, till Class X. The daily cycle rides to school became a familiar part of life, riding on the same roads, the morning rush and the freedom of cycling to school. Then came DAV College, Sector 10, for Classes 11 and 12. The Geri route became part of our college years, bringing with it a different kind of Chandigarh raunak, young faces and the unmistakable energy of those years.

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Sector 15 was home. Its rehri market had an old-world charm that is difficult to explain unless you experienced it. There was always a certain energy around the place, due to its proximity to Panjab University. I still remember Talwar Sweets. The taste of its mithais still lingers, or perhaps nostalgia has made them taste even better in memory.

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Some of my favourite Chandigarh memories were simply about being young and free. I would cycle with friends from Sector 15 towards the area behind Sukhna Lake. Those outings, which seemed so ordinary then, have somehow become some of my most cherished memories of growing up.

And then there was that park in Sector 15. That was our cricket ground, meeting point and evening hangout. Even today, I make it a point to visit it almost every fortnight. Standing there, it is amazing how quickly the years disappear.

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Even returning to Chandigarh after an outstation trip had its own little joy. As soon as the familiar landmark of The Tribune office came into view, there was an unmistakable feeling that we were back in our city. It was a simple landmark, but for me, it always meant one thing: home was near!

Chandigarh is changing with development, as it inevitably must. New buildings, newer businesses and changing lifestyles have altered parts of the city. Yet, somehow, in the places that matter, it still feels much the same.

And perhaps that is why I keep finding reasons to return. If the heart had a choice, mine would probably have stayed back in Chandigarh.

Ravdeep Singh, Mohali

Tribuneindia.com invites contributions to SHAHARNAMA. Share anecdotes, unforgettable incidents, impressionable moments that define your cities, neighbourhoods, what the city stands for, what makes its people who they are. Send your contributions in English, not exceeding 450 words, to shaharnama@tribunemail.com

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