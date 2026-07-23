My unique experiences of City Beautiful

In 2009, I was transferred from New Delhi to the City Beautiful. It was a dream coming true.

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What else could explain its neat and clean roads, all traffic signals functioning properly, red-bricked office buildings in perfect symmetry, identical marketing pattern in all its sectors, and most importantly, strict observance of traffic rules.

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The Sector 17 Plaza was a pedestrians' paradise, as well as children's first choice, because of its musical fountains. Shops were dotted with anything and everything. The plaza was a must for first-time visitors, who flocked to it mainly during evening hours. It also fascinated me the most as it gave me the feeling of being at New Delhi's Connaught Place.

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The city also offered some unique experiences during my initial days here. One fine day, I, along with two of my other colleagues, who, too, had come on transfer here, toyed with the idea of walking back home, a distance of around 5-6 km, more like a fun spree.

As we were not used to such a long walk, a colleague became quite tired, and on the way suggested that we should hire an auto-rickshaw to reach our destination.

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We soon spotted an auto-rickshaw and asked the driver to drop us at our desired destination. The auto-wallah looked at us quite curiously as if he to see if we are serious. Our expressions must have conveyed that we were either visitors or new to the city. So, he happily agreed to take us to our ultimate destination, which we soon came to know, was less than a km away.

Next morning, when I narrated the story to a local colleague, he burst out laughing, revealing that the actual distance between two rotaries or traffic intersections here in City Beautiful is usually around 800 metres.

However, my whole tenure in Chandigarh was a wonderful experience and remains among my most fond memories even today.

SK Gupta, Panchkula

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