Nurturing the living canvas of Chandigarh

Chandigarh is not merely a geometric grid of concrete and brick; it is a living, breathing canvas sculpted in foliage, order, and morning light. Long before the city awakens — before the first cyclists glide past the quiet roundabouts and the Shivalik foothills emerge from the dawn mist — there is a profound stillness that belongs entirely to the earth.

To know Chandigarh is to understand that its true soul does not reside solely in Le Corbusier's bold architecture, but also in its foliage that softens every sharp edge: in the canopies of Gulmohar, Amaltas, and its immaculate green expanses.

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For years, I walked these broad avenues merely as an admirer, sometimes studying the symmetry of the medians and the texture of the shrubbery, watching the administration's teams sculpt public lawns. Deep within, I carried a singular, burning dream: to one day hold that sacred trowel myself, longing to serve the very city that shaped my worldview and nurture its beauty with my own hands.

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That dream transformed into destiny when I became the first landscape maintenance contractor for Sukhna Lake under the Chandigarh Horticulture Department. Standing beside that tranquil water, where the promenade meets the sky and thousands of walkers find their daily rhythm, my purpose crystallized. I was never just executing a contract; I was an artist whose medium is the living soil, sculpting vitality into historic spaces so they remain timeless.

The job sometimes demands waking in the cold dark to ensure that by the time the first sunbeam strikes the water, the green mantle is immaculate.

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I will never forget a winter dawn by the lake, when an elderly gentleman paused mid-stride, leaned against his walking cane, and watched us finish sculpting a bed of winter blooms. His words seemingly emerged from the heart, "Rabb raakha, beta, you keep our lake alive."

That is who the people of Chandigarh are: they treat every tree and lawn as their personal sanctuary, guarding the city's classical dignity with shared pride. Serving this landscape has never been mere labour. It is an enduring romance with nature, an abiding devotion etched into every sunrise over the water, deep in my memories, and forever rooted in my soul.

Sukhjinder Singh, Chandigarh

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