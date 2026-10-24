Of jamuns and morning runs: Memories of my Chandigarh childhood

Some childhood routines still bring back a strong sense of nostalgia, and deepen my connection to my birthplace, the beautiful city of Chandigarh. In those days, respect for parents and elders was natural, children did not wear any generational labels, and we shared a simple desire to move forward, do something worthwhile, and make our families proud.

Weekends were reserved for fitness activities. We would set out early from Sector 22 towards the Leisure Valley and then to the cricket stadium in Sector 16.

Advertisement

Because I wanted to win medals in school athletics, I would try to do my training as much as possible. My friends would ring the bell at 4 am while I was still half asleep. I would quickly get ready and run downstairs to meet them.

Advertisement

We would set out for Leisure Valley and enjoy the quiet morning air and the jamuns there. We would then run 10 laps around the cricket stadium, which was easy to enter then by jumping over the low brick ledge.

I would also go swimming with my landlord’s daughter at the pool in Sector 23. I would sit in the basket at the front of her bicycle as we rode there together. These outings were filled with fun, companionship, and learning.

Advertisement

Life was simple, purposeful, and built on hard work. In hindsight, those efforts truly paid off.

Piyush Aggarwal, Toronto/Chandigarh

Tribuneindia.com invites contributions to SHAHARNAMA. Share anecdotes, unforgettable incidents, impressionable moments that define your cities, neighbourhoods, what the city stands for, what makes its people who they are. Send your contributions in English, not exceeding 450 words, to shaharnama@tribunemail.com

Do include the name of your city and your social media handles (X/ Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn)