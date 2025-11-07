DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Shaharnama / One scary moment & a life-long fear

One scary moment & a life-long fear

Tribuneindia.com invites contributions to SHAHARNAMA. Share anecdotes, unforgettable incidents, impressionable moments that define your cities, neighbourhoods, what the city stands for, what makes its people who they are. Send your contributions in English, not exceeding 250 words, to shaharnama@tribunemail.com Do include the name of your city and your social media handles (X/ Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn)

article_Author
Silky Bajaj
Updated At : 07:54 PM Nov 07, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Illustration: Anshul Dogra
Advertisement

Classes IX and X usually mean extra tuitions. It wasn’t any different in our school days. One cold evening in my hometown Shimla, I was returning home from my physics tuition. The hilly roads were quiet as I walked with my books held close. Suddenly, a dog appeared from the opposite side. At first, I thought he would simply pass by, maybe sniff a little and leave, as most dogs usually do. But this one looked different. He came close, started smelling me, and before I could react, he took a bite, luckily it landed on my book.

Advertisement

I stood frozen for a moment, terrified. Then as he began to growl and chase me, I ran for my life into a house nearby. I came to know later that it was a mad dog and that the Shimla police had been searching for it. Though I managed to escape without any physical harm, I had to take anti-rabies injections as a precaution.

Advertisement

The incident left a deep scar on my mind. Years later, I could never be comfortable even around pet dogs. After my marriage in Chandigarh, my in-laws’ had a pet dog, but I could never gather the courage to allow it to come near me. The memory of that one mad dog in Shimla still haunts me. A single scary encounter has created a lifelong fear.

Advertisement

Silky Bajaj, Chandigarh

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts