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Home / Shaharnama / Palampur: The home that lives within me

Palampur: The home that lives within me

A youngster has to leave due to professional reasons. But when life becomes loud, he comes back to breathe in the mountain air, and heal  

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Hrithik Thakur
Updated At : 07:01 PM Sep 10, 2026 IST
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There are places we live in, and then there are places that live within us. For me, that place is Palampur, Himachal Pradesh. I currently work in Mohali in the IT sector, caught up in the rhythm of deadlines, meetings, traffic and the constant pressure to keep moving forward. Life here is fast, practical and demanding. There are responsibilities to fulfil and social expectations to live up to, and somewhere along the way, we learn to keep going even when we are tired.

But whenever I get a chance, I escape to my hometown, Palampur—not to run away from life, but to find myself again. Palampur, nestled in the beautiful Kangra valley, has a way of healing me without saying a word. The mountains stand quietly in the distance, the rivers flow as if carrying away the worries we have collected, and the tall green trees seem to whisper that it is okay to slow down.

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The weather has its own magic — cool, fresh and unpredictable, yet always comforting. Sometimes, all I need to do is stand there and take a long, deep breath. The breeze feels unreal, touching your face, filling your lungs, and sometimes reaching a place inside you that you didn't know needed healing. In that moment, the noise of work, deadlines and social pressure slowly fades away. There is quiet realisation that happiness does not need to be chased; sometimes, it is simply waiting for you in the air you breathe.

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What makes Palampur special to me is the way nature comes together so effortlessly. The mountains, rivers, forests, greenery and changing skies create a beauty that feels alive. Every turn seems to remind you that you are a small part of something much bigger and more peaceful.

Mohali is my karambhoomi, and responsibilities may keep me away from home, but my heart still belongs to Palampur. Perhaps that is what a hometown truly is. It is not just the place where you were born or grew up; it is the place you return to when you need to breathe again. It is where your mind becomes quiet, your heart feels lighter, and the world seems a little less complicated. For me, Palampur is that place. And whenever life becomes too loud, I know exactly where I want to escape—to the mountains, the rivers, the trees and that beautiful breeze that heals me with every breath.

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Hrithik Thakur, Palampur/Mohali 

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