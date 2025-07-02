DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Shaharnama / Panchkula — a city of calm and peace

Panchkula — a city of calm and peace

Tribuneindia.com invites contributions to SHAHARNAMA. Share anecdotes, unforgettable incidents, impressionable moments that define your cities, neighbourhoods, what the city stands for, what makes its people who they are. Send your contributions in English, not exceeding 150 words, to shaharnama@tribunemail.com Do include your social media handles (X/ Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn)
article_Author
Rashmi Oberoi
Updated At : 07:37 AM Jul 02, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Illustration: Sandeep Joshi
Advertisement

Panchkula, based on the planned model of Chandigarh, is a well-designed city. Beautiful homes, greenery and pristine gardens to walk in without being run over. Traffic that is still manageable and doesn’t keep you confined to your vehicle for hours in jams. Everything adds to the joys of it being a home sweet home.

Advertisement

A vibrant cohort of people who come from all walks of life, especially from the defence forces, add a zing to its serene environs.

Having lived all over thanks to our army background, it feels calming to settle down in a place after retirement that feels like home and where all your requirements, basic or beyond, are just a short distance or call away and a larger-than-life fauji family is priceless. Being in close proximity to the hills and scenic get-away locations is an added bonus.

Advertisement

There comes a stage in life when one feels the need to be away from the madness of a metropolitan city. Panchkula ticks all the boxes for being a calm and peaceful city.

Rashmi Oberoi, Panchkula

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts