Panchkula — a city of calm and peace

Panchkula, based on the planned model of Chandigarh, is a well-designed city. Beautiful homes, greenery and pristine gardens to walk in without being run over. Traffic that is still manageable and doesn’t keep you confined to your vehicle for hours in jams. Everything adds to the joys of it being a home sweet home.

Advertisement

A vibrant cohort of people who come from all walks of life, especially from the defence forces, add a zing to its serene environs.

Having lived all over thanks to our army background, it feels calming to settle down in a place after retirement that feels like home and where all your requirements, basic or beyond, are just a short distance or call away and a larger-than-life fauji family is priceless. Being in close proximity to the hills and scenic get-away locations is an added bonus.

Advertisement

There comes a stage in life when one feels the need to be away from the madness of a metropolitan city. Panchkula ticks all the boxes for being a calm and peaceful city.

Rashmi Oberoi, Panchkula