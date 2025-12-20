As I recently ate poha at a friend’s place, I was instantly transported back to Jabalpur, the charming city in Madhya Pradesh where we had been posted for three memorable years. One bite and I was reliving old memories.

It was a crisp October morning when we arrived in Jabalpur. The early flight had left us looking like zombies, but the moment we stepped out of the airport, the city’s unexpected buzz jolted us awake. As the cab wound through the streets toward our government accommodation, we saw people queued around tiny food stalls.

The cabbie, a cheerful native, explained that the crowd was for the iconic poha-jalebi —Jabalpur’s staple street food. For the locals, it was a daily delight.

The aroma wafted into our nostrils making us hungry. Seeing our curiosity, the cabbie urged us to try it. Though we were sticklers for hygiene, hunger won the debate.

Watching the vendor prepare the dish was sheer delight. He rinsed the flattened rice gently, mixed in turmeric, salt, and a touch of sugar, then moved to a sizzling wok where asafoetida, fennel and mustard seeds crackled. Curry leaves, onions and potatoes followed. Soon, the softened poha, roasted peanuts, and the famed jeerawan masala went in, filling the air with a warm, earthy fragrance. A garnish of sev, green chillies, and a dash of lemon made it even more delectable.

Paired with hot, crispy, mava jalebis served on a leaf plate, the first bite was heavenly—the tangy-sweet combination delivering a zing strong enough to tingle one's senses.

The next three years, we discovered a treasure trove of street foods: from spicy, tangy chaats to crispy pakoras, warm bhutte ki kees, and, of course, sweet, syrupy jalebis.

Dr Preeti Talwar, Chandigarh