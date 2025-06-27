DT
Home / Shaharnama / Pushkar where surprise awaits at every turn

Pushkar where surprise awaits at every turn

Tribuneindia.com invites contributions to SHAHARNAMA. Share anecdotes, unforgettable incidents, impressionable moments that define your cities, neighbourhoods, what the city stands for, what makes its people who they are. Send your contributions in English, not exceeding 150 words, to shaharnama@tribunemail.com Do include your social media handles (X/ Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn)
Ramanpreet Singh Virdi
Updated At : 08:35 PM Jun 27, 2025 IST
Illustration: Sandeep Joshi
Rajasthan is perhaps one of the few Indian states where almost every big city is a bustling tourist destination. It has so many tourist marvels that one just can’t cover all these gems in one trip. But on a visit to the desert state I found that in many ways Pushkar reflects the true essence of what Rajasthan has become today – a state steeped in tradition, yet open to embracing modernity.

Pushkar offers you just the right blend of sacred lakes and desert safaris, all at a distance of few kilometres. One moment, I was walking in the vibrant markets among thousands of foreigners; the next, I was riding camels through filming locations of Bollywood classics like ‘Karan Arjun’. The camel ride itself isn’t as easy as it looks. It took me a fair bit of courage, caution and some help to sit on that humped back.

Pushkar remains one of the most underrated towns of India, a place with a beating heart, and a surprise awaiting you at every turn.

Ramanpreet Singh Virdi, Chandigarh

