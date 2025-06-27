Pushkar where surprise awaits at every turn

Rajasthan is perhaps one of the few Indian states where almost every big city is a bustling tourist destination. It has so many tourist marvels that one just can’t cover all these gems in one trip. But on a visit to the desert state I found that in many ways Pushkar reflects the true essence of what Rajasthan has become today – a state steeped in tradition, yet open to embracing modernity.

Pushkar offers you just the right blend of sacred lakes and desert safaris, all at a distance of few kilometres. One moment, I was walking in the vibrant markets among thousands of foreigners; the next, I was riding camels through filming locations of Bollywood classics like ‘Karan Arjun’. The camel ride itself isn’t as easy as it looks. It took me a fair bit of courage, caution and some help to sit on that humped back.

Pushkar remains one of the most underrated towns of India, a place with a beating heart, and a surprise awaiting you at every turn.

Ramanpreet Singh Virdi, Chandigarh