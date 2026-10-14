Qadian: Memories of first journeys, friendships and discoveries

Memories bring both pleasure and pain. Deeply embedded in our hearts and minds, they lie dormant, waiting to be awakened.

I still cherish the vivid memories of the day our family first arrived in Qadian in June 1974, having travelled all the way from Andhra Pradesh. Alighting from the Amritsar-Qadian passenger train, we hired a beautifully decorated tonga, driven by an elderly coachman Channa. After a short journey, we reached the Mehman Khana in Mohalla Ahmadiyya.

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There, I tasted for the first time a large, freshly baked tandoori roti accompanied by traditional mixed daal. Even today, the aroma and taste of that simple meal remain fresh in my memory.

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One morning, I watched a man sprinkling water on the dusty streets from a large black bag tucked under his arm. I later learnt that it was called a mashk, or waterskin. Even now, I vividly remember his face.

The Ahmadiyya Bazaar had four or five tea stalls. Each had its own clientele, but Umar Din's tea was irresistible, especially the malai, or clotted cream, he added just before serving.

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After the dawn prayer, we would hurry to Bahishti Maqbara, hoping to find fallen dates.

Qadian introduced me to many interesting persons: Chouhan Tailor, Rasheed Photographer, Chaman Lal the green grocer, Ghareebu the cobbler, and Abdul Salam, affectionately known as Beera, the barber.

For me, Qadian remains a cherished chapter of life's sweeter memories—of first journeys, tastes, friendships and discoveries. More than five decades later, I can still picture myself as that curious young boy, riding behind a white mare in Channa's tonga, unknowingly gathering memories to last a lifetime.

Bilal Ahmad Shamim, Qadian