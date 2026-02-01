Quiet moments at Sukhna Lake
Tribuneindia.com invites contributions to SHAHARNAMA. Share anecdotes, unforgettable incidents, impressionable moments that define your cities, neighbourhoods, what the city stands for, what makes its people who they are. Send your contributions in English, not exceeding 250 words, to shaharnama@tribunemail.com Do include the name of your city and your social media handles (X/ Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn)
Living in the vicinity of the heart of City Beautiful, the magical Sukhna Lake, we mostly walk to the lake around sunset. The last lights of the day are fading into darkness, and our path is covered with the shadows of the dense canopies above.
Passing the red-bricked residential houses, we walk to the lake as part of a motley group of walkers — old men with their walking sticks as their only companions, cyclists racing their cycles on the tracks, groups of friends, lovers holding hands…. Dreading the heavy traffic on the Vigyan Path, we are usually elated to have the company of other pedestrians to cross this road safely.
At the lake, we are greeted by locals walking, jogging, and exercising; occasional groups of tourists; families with their boisterous children; and, on the weekends, the heavy Sunday crowds.
We look at the sometimes murky lake, the ducks floating on its surface, and the lights of a small cruise reflecting on its gentle, shimmering waves. When the skies are clear, Kasauli mountains adorn the horizon.
Walking to the other end where the cacophony of the crowds becomes a distant murmur, I sit on the stony steps. I sit there just gazing at the waves of this seemingly bottomless lake. It is this quiet moment of peace that I have come to associate Sukhna with.
Bharti Mehra, Chandigarh