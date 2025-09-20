DT
Home / Shaharnama / Remembering Ram Lila in Simla

Remembering Ram Lila in Simla

Tribuneindia.com invites contributions to SHAHARNAMA. Share anecdotes, unforgettable incidents, impressionable moments that define your cities, neighbourhoods, what the city stands for, what makes its people who they are. Send your contributions in English, not exceeding 250 words, to shaharnama@tribunemail.com Do include the name of your city and your social media handles (X/ Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn)
Ashok Kumar Gupta
Updated At : 03:41 PM Sep 20, 2025 IST
Illustration: Sandeep Joshi
After Partition, my uncle relocated from Lahore to India, eventually settling in Simla (now Shimla). During this period of resettlement and rebuilding, he met Dr Suri, and the two quickly became close friends.

While my uncle was a technically skilled person by profession, he had a deep passion for the performing arts. A gifted stage actor, he was known for his commanding presence and expressive dialogue delivery.

During a casual conversation one day, his hidden talent was discovered by his friend, who expressed a keen interest in reviving cultural performances in Simla.

Inspired, my uncle proposed the idea of staging a Ram Lila on a temporary stage during the Navratras. The idea resonated with the community, and soon, a group of talented local artists was assembled. Thus began a remarkable tradition.

My uncle portrayed the formidable Ravana with such depth and vigour that audiences were left spellbound. His portrayal was remembered for years.

Every evening, the Ram Lila began with a performance by Nat and Natni, who would narrate summary of the evening’s performance to the audience.

The Ram Lila in Simla quickly became a beloved annual event. Even after my uncle moved to Chandigarh, the tradition continued.

As a child, I was captivated by these performances. I learned much about the Ramayana, its characters and values, lessons that have stayed with me to this day.

Ashok Kumar Gupta, Chandigarh 

