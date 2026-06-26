Romanticism at PU between the times of telephone and mobile

Dear Chandigarh, this is a letter to your Panjab University, where communication was uncertain, heartbreak was inevitable, and waiting was an art form.

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There are many theories about communication. I know because I spent years at Panjab University studying them—Mass Communication, then English literature, then an MPhil. Between communication theory, literary theory and several heartbreaks that deserved peer review, I acquired enough academic knowledge to explain human interaction in great detail.

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What nobody taught me was that the most powerful communication system in Panjab University was the complete absence of communication.

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Today's students will never understand this. They have location sharing. We had faith. They have blue ticks. We had anxiety. They have instant messages. We had destiny. And destiny, unlike WhatsApp, was not always online.

Every meeting began with a farewell.

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"Tomorrow. Five o'clock."

"Where?"

"Raks."

"Done."

That was it.

No confirmation message. No reminder. No "Where are you?" Once a meeting was fixed, it acquired the status of a constitutional amendment.

The next day, you arrived and hoped the other person possessed the same understanding of reality. At 5:10, optimism survived. At 5:20, philosophy arrived. At 5:30, you began questioning existence itself. By 6, you had either discovered enlightenment or decided never to speak to that person again.

The waiting was not a bug in the system. It was the system. Every approaching figure carried possibility. Every familiar face raised hope. Every stranger reminded you that expectation remains humanity's favourite form of self-inflicted suffering.

Of course, we were not entirely disconnected. Panjab University had two public telephones. Two. One stood at the post office. The other at Capt Rajneesh Talwar's stationary shop “Station 14”.

We collected one-rupee coins with the seriousness of central bankers guarding foreign exchange reserves. A phone call required planning, timing and prayer.

Receiving calls was even more complicated. Station 14 became a lifeline. Capt Talwar would smile knowingly whenever the phone rang at a fixed hour, then politely look away, preserving the confidentiality of romances, friendships and crises with the discretion of a seasoned diplomat.

Back then, we called ourselves the pillars of PU. Not because the university depended on us. Universities outlive generations. But because every generation secretly believes it belongs to the place a little more than the next one.

This week, after decades, I returned.

As I walked through the campus, a dog barked. I could hardly blame him. I was a stranger. There was a time when the dogs of Panjab University knew us better than some professors did. They would rise on their hind legs in greeting, as if welcoming a familiar resident of their republic. Decades later, the dog was right. I still recognised the university, the university no longer recognised me.

The trees stood where they always had. The campus was full of new faces, new ambitions and new heartbreaks waiting patiently for their turn. But every hand carried a mobile phone. People were tracking locations, sharing arrivals and correcting delays in real time. Meetings were being arranged while people were already on their way to them.

Nobody seemed lost. Which, strangely, felt like a loss. Because getting lost was once an essential part of finding people.

Communication has undoubtedly improved. Yet somewhere between the first mobile phone and the smartphone, we misplaced an ancient human experience — the art of waiting for someone who had promised to come. No blue ticks. No live location. No proof.

Just a promise made yesterday.

Looking back, it sounds completely ridiculous. Which is perhaps why it was so beautiful. And perhaps that is what made us the pillars of PU—not our achievements, but our ability to sit at Raks or Pakwaan, watching the crowd, trusting a promise and believing that the next familiar face would emerge from it.

Saurabh Malik, Chandigarh

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