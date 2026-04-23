Sector 17 Plaza a journey from chatter to silence

After Sector 17, Chandigarh, was declared a no-vending zone, most vendors have vanished from the bustling plaza. But the place I knew once was full of colour, noise, and stories of struggle of vendors, rickshaw pullers, cobblers, beggars, and balloon sellers.

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When pavement vendors were evicted, part of that life vanished, just as sparrows once disappeared from Chandigarh. I had seen their generations grow up there — children becoming adults, old men fading, and new faces arriving from distant villages.

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Among those I met was Sudip, a construction worker from West Bengal who helped build the underground car park. When I mentioned I was a poet, he proudly asked for a signed copy for his son. One evening, after drinks, he recited Nazrul Islam’s Bidrohi — “I am the unutterable grief” — capturing the life of men like him.

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Rajinder, a balloon seller, was also my friend. He was a firm believer in the Almighty and I would try to convince him of the non-existence of God, telling him man had created God in his own image. Rajinder would only laugh and say, “Bauji, still, not a leaf moves without God’s command.”

There was Paua, the rickshaw puller, nicknamed so because he was never without his quarter of whiskey. Small and always cheerful, he drank freely, quoted the Gita, and told stories from his village.

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Babu Ram was a cobbler near the Coffee House. Many of them eventually treated me as one of them. Most vendors were from Rajasthan, bound by kinship and wary of outsiders. After evenings shared over modest drinks and food, they opened their circle to me.

Now the plaza looks polished but lifeless. The poor have disappeared. The sounds of hawkers and chatter have given way to silence and glass storefronts. Yet, for me, Sector 17 Plaza remains the heart of Chandigarh — the place that once contained the essence of India in these vendors from all across the country.

Manu Kant, Chandigarh

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