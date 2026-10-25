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Home / Shaharnama / Shimla that lives within me

Shimla that lives within me

For a hillbilly who has spent over 50 years in Shimla, the hill town remains a home carved in memory and heart

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Anupam Bhaskar
Updated At : 10:38 AM Oct 25, 2026 IST
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Shimla has never left me, and perhaps it never will. Even today, after spending 52 years in this beautiful hill town, every lane, every sound, and every festival feels alive within me. Shimla is not just a place where I have lived; it is a part of who I am.

Some of my fondest memories are of long, leisurely walks through its winding paths, where the tall deodars whispered stories of their own. The Ridge and the Mall Road were not just landmarks but playgrounds of my youth, where I played cricket at the Ridge Maidan and roamed the narrow lanes of Chotta Shimla Bazar. In those days, traffic was sparse, and life moved at a slower, more peaceful rhythm.

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The Indian Coffee House remains a temple of nostalgia. Countless conversations over steaming cups of coffee created bonds that time has never broken. And how can I forget the little joys of food — Chinese meals at Chung-fa in Middle Bazar, jalebis and milk at Mehru Halwai, namkeen pudias from Podia Wala in Lakkar Bazar, and the softies at Embassy…. Each bite carried not just flavour but the essence of Shimla’s charm.

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Summers in Shimla meant more than just pleasant weather; they meant festivals, gatherings, and laughter echoing across the hills. Ghost stories were shared under starlit skies, while music and dance brought life to every marriage and college event. I still remember dancing to the beat of the nati, a tradition that bound us all in joy.

Some sounds never fade. The sharp wail of the siren at 10 am was more than just a signal — it was part of the daily rhythm, reminding us of time and life in the hills. The benches at the Ridge, especially the old "taka bench," were witnesses to countless conversations, friendships, and moments of quiet reflection.

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Looking back, my 52 years in Shimla feel like a treasure chest overflowing with stories — of childhood, youth, and community. Shimla is not just where I lived; it continues to live within me, in every sip of coffee, every festival dance, and every story told under the shadow of its pine trees. For me, Shimla will always remain a home carved in memory and heart.

Anupam Bhaskar, New Delhi/Shimla 

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