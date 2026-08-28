Shimla’s fair street fights and friendly truces

We lived in times when fairness in almost every sphere was a general principle, even in personal brawls or conflicts among the young.

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While studying in SDB College, Shimla, during the 1970s, such fights were quite common and students would come to blows for petty reasons. The outcome of such brawls was involvement of friends and ‘tough’ guys from both sides to settle the score.

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The Ridge or Lakkar bazaar were the main spots for such fights as majority of the students were studying in Government College, Sanjauli, Medical College and SDB College which were near these places. Even after a challenge was given for a fight, the general attitude was to have a fair fight.

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Every locality and educational institution had its own strongmen – boxers, bodybuilders and street fighters. After the initial fracas, ‘tough’ guys, elder brothers, cousins and friends were roped in to back up a particular student.

Both sides used to mobilise their supporters. In majority of cases, since ‘tough’ guys from both sides knew each other, a compromise was brokered and youngsters were advised not to fight again.

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The other option was that ‘tough’ guys asked the two boys involved to have a ‘fair fight’ between themselves without any other interference. If there was any serious injury to anyone in between, the fight was stopped by these strongmen.

But the best part of this ‘fair fight’ was a happy ending with both fighters eventually shaking hands and leaving with a promise not to fight again.

In many cases, this ‘fair fight’ was between the strongest of tough guys from each camp. Even this fight would have a cheerful ending with both guys shaking hands and leaving with no grudges.

The fairness in such fights was an agreed principle by everyone. I remember an incident, during such a fight the trouser of one of the boys was torn, the other guy stopped fighting and just shook his opponent’s hand and went away.

Even onlookers of such ‘bouts’ played referees to ensure neutrality and fairness. In another such fight, when a person was losing and his friend tried to intervene; a few Army personnel watching the fight opposed it and stopped the friend and scolded him.

The best part of these fights was that the matter was settled among the students themselves and no police complaint was ever filed. The times have, surely, changed.

Dharam Prakash Gupta, Shimla

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