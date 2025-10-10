DT
Spirit of Sanawar & its gift of resilience

Spirit of Sanawar & its gift of resilience

Tribuneindia.com invites contributions to SHAHARNAMA. Share anecdotes, unforgettable incidents, impressionable moments that define your cities, neighbourhoods, what the city stands for, what makes its people who they are. Send your contributions in English, not exceeding 250 words, to shaharnama@tribunemail.com Do include the name of your city and your social media handles (X/ Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn)

article_Author
Divyashri Puri Rajwade
Updated At : 03:14 PM Oct 10, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Illustration: Lalit Mohan
It was on the sun-drenched slopes of Sanawar that I first learnt the true meaning of equality of opportunity. I remember my earliest days here when I was tiny, uncertain, and often overwhelmed. The handstand became my great nemesis; I sobbed endlessly at my endless failures. Then one Sunday, my father travelled all the way from Mumbai. Without ceremony, he pulled me up like a clumsy chicken and made me stand in the scorching sun until I found my balance. By dusk, the handstand was no longer a dream but a triumph.

That was my father’s lesson, and Sanawar’s spirit soon reinforced it: go for the kill. Whether it was shooting, PT, the band, or any challenge that crossed my path, the message was clear — give it your all. My father gave me the gift of Sanawar, and Sanawar gave me the gift of resilience. That spirit has never left me.

Sanawar is not just a school — it is a way of life, a lifelong fraternity. Its majestic mountain top whispers lessons of humility when you rise, strength when you stumble, and perseverance until the last bugle call. To be a Sanawarian is to be forever marked by its ethos of courage, camaraderie, and character.

I owe all that I am — and all that I dare to become — to my school. Sanawar is not only where I studied; it is where I learnt to dream, to endure, and to never give in. It is my legacy, my pride, my compass, and the spirit that runs in my blood.

Divyashri Puri Rajwade, Chandigarh

