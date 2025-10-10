It was on the sun-drenched slopes of Sanawar that I first learnt the true meaning of equality of opportunity. I remember my earliest days here when I was tiny, uncertain, and often overwhelmed. The handstand became my great nemesis; I sobbed endlessly at my endless failures. Then one Sunday, my father travelled all the way from Mumbai. Without ceremony, he pulled me up like a clumsy chicken and made me stand in the scorching sun until I found my balance. By dusk, the handstand was no longer a dream but a triumph.

Advertisement

That was my father’s lesson, and Sanawar’s spirit soon reinforced it: go for the kill. Whether it was shooting, PT, the band, or any challenge that crossed my path, the message was clear — give it your all. My father gave me the gift of Sanawar, and Sanawar gave me the gift of resilience. That spirit has never left me.

Advertisement

Sanawar is not just a school — it is a way of life, a lifelong fraternity. Its majestic mountain top whispers lessons of humility when you rise, strength when you stumble, and perseverance until the last bugle call. To be a Sanawarian is to be forever marked by its ethos of courage, camaraderie, and character.

Advertisement

I owe all that I am — and all that I dare to become — to my school. Sanawar is not only where I studied; it is where I learnt to dream, to endure, and to never give in. It is my legacy, my pride, my compass, and the spirit that runs in my blood.

Divyashri Puri Rajwade, Chandigarh