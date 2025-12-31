Tales of many cities: Best of Shaharnama 2025

Tribune readers poured their heart out about the cities that shaped their memories in our new online column, Shaharnama, that started this year. Chandigarh’s planned beauty and everyone’s favourite Sukhna turned many into poets, with old timer Manmohan Singh comparing the City Beautiful to a pretty lass; true-blue Ludhianavi Uday Sharma had a sardonic take on his city’s traffic sense; Shimla denizens shared a collective saga of simian tales apart from its decaying pristine beauty; from Srinagar Mehendi Mehraj wrote about the two sides of the Dal Lake — its splendour and survival stories. Living in Agartala, Swarupa Deb had a tough time finding tomatoes for a Punjabi dish; hard-core Dilliwala Aditya Mukherjee went on a literary pilgrimage to Kolkata’s College street. From Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Bhubaneshwar, Bhopal, Indore, Kolkata, and near home Patiala, Bathinda, Jalandhar, Amritsar, Nangal, Narnaul, Dehradun, even across seven seas, the readers shared nostalgic tales about cities they carried in their hearts. We curated some of these heartfelt love letters to the cities that lived in them as they once lived in these cities.

As we cross over to a new year with its new hopes, and look forward to many more happy, uplifting stories by our valued readers, here’s a curated list of Shaharnama stories that resonated across hearts and heartlands in 2025: