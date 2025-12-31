DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Shaharnama / Tales of many cities: Best of Shaharnama 2025

Tales of many cities: Best of Shaharnama 2025

The Tribune started its new online column, Shaharnama, in 2025 — a space for our dear readers to share their humorous stories, unforgettable incidents, impressionable moments that defined their connection to the cities and neighbourhoods that meant something to them

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 07:19 PM Dec 31, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Illustration: Lalit Mohan
Advertisement
Tribune readers poured their heart out about the cities that shaped their memories in our new online column, Shaharnama, that started this year. Chandigarh’s planned beauty and everyone’s favourite Sukhna turned many into poets, with old timer Manmohan Singh comparing the City Beautiful to a pretty lass; true-blue Ludhianavi Uday Sharma had a sardonic take on his city’s traffic sense; Shimla denizens shared a collective saga of simian tales apart from its decaying pristine beauty; from Srinagar Mehendi Mehraj wrote about the two sides of the Dal Lake — its splendour and survival stories. Living in Agartala, Swarupa Deb had a tough time finding tomatoes for a Punjabi dish; hard-core Dilliwala Aditya Mukherjee went on a literary pilgrimage to Kolkata’s College street. From Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Bhubaneshwar, Bhopal, Indore, Kolkata, and near home Patiala, Bathinda, Jalandhar, Amritsar, Nangal, Narnaul, Dehradun, even across seven seas, the readers shared nostalgic tales about cities they carried in their hearts. We curated some of these heartfelt love letters to the cities that lived in them as they once lived in these cities.
As we cross over to a new year with its new hopes, and look forward to many more happy, uplifting stories by our valued readers, here’s a curated list of Shaharnama stories that resonated across hearts and heartlands in 2025:
    2.  
    1. https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/shaharnama/ludhiana-where-sweaters-get-knit-but-traffic-rules-unravel/
      2.  
      1. https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/shaharnama/shimla-hills-through-different-kaleidoscopes/
        2.  
         
        1. https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/shaharnama/two-sides-of-dal-lake-between-splendour-and-survival/
          1. https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/shaharnama/getting-punjabi-flavours-right-in-agartala/
            2.  
             
            1. https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/delhi/on-a-literary-pilgrimage-to-kolkatas-college-street/
              1. https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/delhi/the-peepul-tree-education-in-narnaul/
                2.   
                1. https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/shaharnama/a-mumbai-which-lives-in-heartbeats/
                  1. https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/shaharnama/of-muddy-roads-and-resident-humour-in-dehradun/
                    2.   
                    1. https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/shaharnama/amritsar-a-first-posting-a-lasting-memory/
                      1. https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/shaharnama/a-bride-hunt-at-sukhnas-promenade/
                        1. https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/shaharnama/the-contradiction-thats-delhi-smoking-cigarettes-through-a-mask/
                          1. https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/shaharnama/bengaluru-a-city-that-breathes-between-jams-raindrops-laughter/
                            2.   
                            1. https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/chandigarh/of-tasting-fear-and-freedom-in-delhi/
                              1. https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/shaharnama/chandigarh-known-for-its-culture-of-following-rules-not-just-roadies-or-traffic-challans/
                                2. Advertisement

                                Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

                                • Thought-provoking Opinions
                                • Expert Analysis
                                • Ad-free on web and app
                                • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts