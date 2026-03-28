icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026 Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Shaharnama / The fragrant call of the Valley

The fragrant call of the Valley

A visitor tries to capture the notes of Kashmir’s fragrance in its wet chinar leaves, saffron, kehwa, wood smoke, and above all in the warmth of its people  

article_Author
Mahak Guleria
Updated At : 06:04 PM Mar 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Illustration: Anshul Dogra
Advertisement

If I had to describe Kashmir as a fragrance, it wouldn’t be just one note. It would unfold slowly, like a winter morning in the valley where streets smell like kehwa and freshly crushed saffron warming in copper samovars or wet chinar leaves after the first autumn rain, or perhaps cedar wood and pine drifting down from the hills, and there’s smoke from kangris tucked beneath pherans in winter.

Advertisement

It was November and the Valley was waiting for the season's first snow fall. It felt like Kashmir was calling me.

Advertisement

As soon as I landed in Srinagar, I could sense its timeless charm. Walking along the stone paths of Shalimar Bagh, watching the chinar trees that lined our path. It felt as if I was being led back in time. There were old house along the way with weathered wooden balconies and latticed windows that seemed to watch the world go by.

Advertisement

As I reached Dal Lake, the world went quiet.

Old wooden houseboats on the Lake seemed carrying stories in their polished walnut walls. There was a peculiar kind of silence on the lake. It felt as though the water held everything the Valley had ever witnessed.

Advertisement

Our shikara glided through the lake and took us to our houseboat. Upon reaching, we were welcomed by our host, Khalid, with a radiant smile. As we settled in, we were offered kehwa and girda (local bread), fresh and crusty from the neighbourhood kandur (baker), layered with butter.

It was the Valley’s way of saying, "You are safe now. You are warm. You are with us." Sitting there, watching the mist settle over Dal with a simmering kehwa, the world outside felt distant.

As the last traces of daylight dissolved into a deep golden over the Zabarwan Range, the waters began to glimmer, I realised that the "call" I had felt wasn't just to a place, but to this specific moment of quiet belonging.

The air was sharp and smelt of wood smoke and the promise of snow. That lingering warmth of the girda and the sweetness of saffron on my breath, it felt as though I was at last home.

Mahak Guleria, Panchkula 

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
youngInnovater
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts