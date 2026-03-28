The fragrant call of the Valley

If I had to describe Kashmir as a fragrance, it wouldn’t be just one note. It would unfold slowly, like a winter morning in the valley where streets smell like kehwa and freshly crushed saffron warming in copper samovars or wet chinar leaves after the first autumn rain, or perhaps cedar wood and pine drifting down from the hills, and there’s smoke from kangris tucked beneath pherans in winter.

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It was November and the Valley was waiting for the season's first snow fall. It felt like Kashmir was calling me.

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As soon as I landed in Srinagar, I could sense its timeless charm. Walking along the stone paths of Shalimar Bagh, watching the chinar trees that lined our path. It felt as if I was being led back in time. There were old house along the way with weathered wooden balconies and latticed windows that seemed to watch the world go by.

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As I reached Dal Lake, the world went quiet.

Old wooden houseboats on the Lake seemed carrying stories in their polished walnut walls. There was a peculiar kind of silence on the lake. It felt as though the water held everything the Valley had ever witnessed.

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Our shikara glided through the lake and took us to our houseboat. Upon reaching, we were welcomed by our host, Khalid, with a radiant smile. As we settled in, we were offered kehwa and girda (local bread), fresh and crusty from the neighbourhood kandur (baker), layered with butter.

It was the Valley’s way of saying, "You are safe now. You are warm. You are with us." Sitting there, watching the mist settle over Dal with a simmering kehwa, the world outside felt distant.

As the last traces of daylight dissolved into a deep golden over the Zabarwan Range, the waters began to glimmer, I realised that the "call" I had felt wasn't just to a place, but to this specific moment of quiet belonging.

The air was sharp and smelt of wood smoke and the promise of snow. That lingering warmth of the girda and the sweetness of saffron on my breath, it felt as though I was at last home.

Mahak Guleria, Panchkula