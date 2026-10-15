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Home / Shaharnama / The changing face of my City Beautiful

The changing face of my City Beautiful

An old denizen who has lived in Chandigarh for decades laments the city’s crumbling civility, and recalls the gentler times of the Eighties and Nineties

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Sanjay Gargish
Updated At : 06:51 PM Oct 15, 2026 IST
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As an undergraduate student of DAV College, Chandigarh, in the late eighties and early nineties, I have some lovely memories of the City Beautiful of those times.

The general populace was old-fashioned, civil, and ever ready to help even strangers.

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The means of entertainment were few. I and my friends would go for treks, on trips to Shimla, to amuse ourselves.

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In Chandigarh, the bamboo grove in the Leisure Valley was our favourite haunt in summer months.

Today's Chandigarh is entirely different. It has lost much of its splendidness. Civility and altruism are definitely on the decline.

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The innocence and traditionalism of the past has faded away.

Here is a verse for these worsening times:

Courtesy is crumbling

Loyalty doesn't last

My town is also changing fast

All are wearing false smiles

Everyone is, in fact, downcast

My town is also changing fast

Shade or aid is now rare

Though mighty trees here are vast

My town is also changing fast

Healers of the society have also become ill, at last

My town is also changing fast.

Sanjay Gargish, Chandigarh 

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