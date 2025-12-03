The dark side of Bhubaneswar’s canine census

After months of speculation, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation finally revealed the magic number: 47,126 stray dogs. Not 47,000-ish. Not “around 50,000.” Nope, it is 47,126, as crisp as a biscuit. The city’s dog census has stirred up curiosity, chuckles, and a few raised eyebrows. Who counted them all? Did they bark in agreement?

Advertisement

But amid this statistical spectacle, I found myself drifting back to a quieter canine memory — a small posse of strays who once ruled my lane with sleepy dignity. They had their designated spots: one outside the grocer’s, a couple near the lamp post, and a few loyal loungers in front of people’s gates. Their occasional chorus of barks wasn’t a threat — it was their way of announcing unfamiliar footsteps, a loyal warning system for the lane they quietly protected.

Advertisement

Returning home late, I’d tiptoe past them, heart thudding. But they’d merely lift their heads, yawn, and resume their dreams. The ones by my gate would stretch, step aside like seasoned sentinels, acknowledging me with a sleepy nod. Their sense of belonging — and recognition — was uncanny.

Advertisement

They never asked for much. Just a patch of pavement, a bit of shade, and perhaps the comfort of familiar footsteps. So when I heard the census might lead to relocation or neutering, a pang of nostalgia hit me. These dogs weren’t just numbers. They were characters, companions, and quiet custodians of our streets.

Let’s hope the city’s plans include a little kindness for those who’ve made Bhubaneswar their home —one bark at a time.

Advertisement

Chinmay Hota, Bhubaneswar