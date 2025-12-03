DT
Home / Shaharnama / The dark side of Bhubaneswar’s canine census

Tribuneindia.com invites contributions to SHAHARNAMA. Share anecdotes, unforgettable incidents, impressionable moments that define your cities, neighbourhoods, what the city stands for, what makes its people who they are. Send your contributions in English, not exceeding 250 words, to shaharnama@tribunemail.com Do include the name of your city and your social media handles (X/ Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn)

Chinmay Hota
Updated At : 05:25 PM Dec 03, 2025 IST
Illustration: Sandeep Joshi
After months of speculation, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation finally revealed the magic number: 47,126 stray dogs. Not 47,000-ish. Not “around 50,000.” Nope, it is 47,126, as crisp as a biscuit. The city’s dog census has stirred up curiosity, chuckles, and a few raised eyebrows. Who counted them all? Did they bark in agreement?

But amid this statistical spectacle, I found myself drifting back to a quieter canine memory — a small posse of strays who once ruled my lane with sleepy dignity. They had their designated spots: one outside the grocer’s, a couple near the lamp post, and a few loyal loungers in front of people’s gates. Their occasional chorus of barks wasn’t a threat — it was their way of announcing unfamiliar footsteps, a loyal warning system for the lane they quietly protected.

Returning home late, I’d tiptoe past them, heart thudding. But they’d merely lift their heads, yawn, and resume their dreams. The ones by my gate would stretch, step aside like seasoned sentinels, acknowledging me with a sleepy nod. Their sense of belonging — and recognition — was uncanny.

They never asked for much. Just a patch of pavement, a bit of shade, and perhaps the comfort of familiar footsteps. So when I heard the census might lead to relocation or neutering, a pang of nostalgia hit me. These dogs weren’t just numbers. They were characters, companions, and quiet custodians of our streets.

Let’s hope the city’s plans include a little kindness for those who’ve made Bhubaneswar their home —one bark at a time.

Chinmay Hota, Bhubaneswar

