Home / Shaharnama / The festive fever in Chandigarh

The festive fever in Chandigarh

Tribuneindia.com invites contributions to SHAHARNAMA. Share anecdotes, unforgettable incidents, impressionable moments that define your cities, neighbourhoods, what the city stands for, what makes its people who they are. Send your contributions in English, not exceeding 250 words, to shaharnama@tribunemail.com Do include the name of your city and your social media handles (X/ Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn)

Sanighdha
Updated At : 05:10 PM Oct 13, 2025 IST
Illustration: Anshul Dogra
Chandigarh, as a small city, has people of all cultures and faiths coming together and celebrating all festivals joyously. Whether it’s the nine-day fasting-feasting of Navaratri, Durga Puja and Dussehra festivities or the consequent Karwa Chauth, Dhanteras, Diwali and Bhai Dooj.

I distinctly remember the days preceding the festivals during my childhood. With the festivities coming up, my mother would engage me and my siblings in the cleaning of our house. We would also take out last season’s packed winter clothes to prepare ourselves for the upcoming cold season.

On one hand, we would be immersed in cleaning and decorating our homes, which is symbolic of spiritual rejuvenation; but on the other, we would also get a bit sad while looking at our winter clothes, knowing that the upcoming season would bring hardly any festivals, but would bring a lot of fog and cold.

Isn’t it beautiful how the Divine has created seasons following one another, which are almost contradictory and yet complementary to each other. Whereas we rejuvenate and celebrate, we also ready ourselves for some rest and peace, with the hope of welcoming the New Year with all the blessings of the Almighty.

Sanighdha, Chandigarh

