The ghost who walked with me

It was 2009, in the new cantonment of Allahabad, I was on one of my morning walks through the forest near my house. The greenery, fresh oxygen, and the absence of traffic made the air feel almost sacred. My loyal dog Jacky ran unchained beside me, often with his two pups trailing. Their mother had died three months earlier, and Jacky had taken up the role of guardian with admirable devotion.

Our route wound past orchards, a graveyard, dense woods, and ended at the banks of the Ganges. Morning after morning, I was greeted by peacocks calling, koels singing, eagles gliding overhead, hares leaping, and blue bulls dashing across the brush.

One morning, after our usual whistle and joyful reunion, I noticed a man in spotless white clothes stride up beside me. Without greeting, he spoke to Jacky, and praised the morning breeze, the clean air, and reminisced about his youth. We walked together for some time, as he spoke about happiness and perspective, yet he revealed nothing about himself. A while later, I quickened my pace, expecting him to fall behind, but when I turned back, I was stunned — he had simply vanished. No footsteps, no farewell, nothing.

Uneasy, I asked the cemetery caretaker the next day. In a low voice, he suggested I may have met a ghost, noting the absence of footsteps and a shadow. Stories of spirits in the forest gnawed at me, and my family urged a safer route.

But the very next day, fate intervened. On the Cantonment road, I heard my name — and there was my ‘ghost’, in modern clothes, along with his shadow and audible footsteps. He introduced himself as Pradeep Chaturvedi, explaining he had caught a lift as he walked while a tree blocked my view of him the previous day. Laughing over my confusion, I realised: the mind sees what it fears, but reason — and humour — can restore logic.

Col RS Narula (retd), Patiala