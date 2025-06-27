The joys of visiting the City of Joy

I first visited Kolkata as a child when my father took us to the City of Joy during school holidays in the early 80s. I remember the long train journey from our hometown, Guwahati.

We would often visit the famous Victoria Memorial, and go around the surrounding green sprawling Maidan on horse-drawn buggies.

For going around the city, we would use its iconic yellow taxis to see its other famous landmarks like the Howrah Bridge, Vidyasagar Setu and other imposing colonial-era buildings on the banks of Hooghly.

It was the only metropolis with tram services and we loved hopping onto the slow-moving electric trams that navigated its busy streets alongside other vehicles. We also enjoyed travelling the Metro there, which was the country's first metro service. Most of our evenings were spent frequenting the Esplanade and the Chowringhee for shopping, and savouring the street food there, as well as gorging on a wide variety of mishti (sweets) and faluda. Chinatown (Tiriti Bazaar) was another of our favourite destinations.

Kolkata remains the only place where you can still find hand-pulled rickshaws plying in its alleys and by-lanes. As a kid I enjoyed riding in these rickshaws.

I also have fond memories of New Year celebrations in the famous Park Street during later visits. Even now Kolkata never fails to fascinate me. Every time I visit, it still has more surprises offer.

Sabir Nishat, Guwahati