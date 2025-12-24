The lost art of trusting human connections, not Google maps

A couple of years back, we took a pilgrimage to Dwarka and Somnath. The journey wasn't just about faith; this intergenerational travel was a profound chapter in my life.

At 28, I found myself navigating this holy circuit as the sole younger companion to five beloved senior citizens — my parents and their siblings.

Our adventure began in Ahmedabad, transitioning to a train ride to Dwarka, the legendary kingdom of Lord Krishna. We were humbled by the divine Dwarkadhish Temple and the sacred Nageshwar Jyotirlinga. A memorable highlight was the blue flag Shivrajpur Beach, where the winter chill brought us sightings of graceful seagulls against the backdrop of the Arabian Sea.

Next, we booked a traveller for the spectacular drive to Somnath. This road trip, parallel to the sea, offered some of the country's most beautiful maritime views. Upon arrival, the seamless management by the Somnath temple trust impressed us, simplifying our stay and allowing us to fully absorb the holy atmosphere of the temple, and witnessing the majestic light-and-sound show. We also visited Bhalka Tirth, the spot where Lord Krishna left his material body.

This trip was a masterclass in travel from a different era. Watching my elders, who rely on human connections rather than Google maps and online reviews, effortlessly strike up trustworthy bonds and friendships with strangers offered me unexpected insight to human wisdom. Their inner strength and discipline were also inspiring as they were strict about their eating and sleeping habits, which helped everyone stay healthy and keep the trip running smoothly. Serving as the instrument to take my elders to one of the four Dhams remains a lifetime memory — a pilgrimage that deepened my spiritual experience and my bond with the older generation.

Bharat Arora, Chandigarh