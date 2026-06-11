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Home / Shaharnama / The magic of milky way above Nankana Sahib

The magic of milky way above Nankana Sahib

On a visit to the holy shrine in Pakistan, a devotee surrenders his room to a couple in need, spending the night in open. But the reward of this sewa is magical

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Narinder Banwait
Updated At : 07:33 PM Jun 11, 2026 IST
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Illustration: Anshul Dogra
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In April 1979, my friend and I were granted special permission by the Executive Magistrate to join a jatha heading to Nankana Sahib in Pakistan for Baisakhi. Thrilled at the prospect of visiting the sacred birthplace of Guru Nanak Dev and interacting with Pakistani nationals, we set off with great excitement.

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Upon reaching the town, we rushed from the railway station and boarded a local bus, determined to secure accommodation. Rooms at the Gurdwara were scarce, and we felt fortunate to secure one for ourselves.

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Soon after, a senior couple from Chandigarh approached us, politely requesting to share the room. We happily agreed. Later that evening, another elderly couple arrived, looking weary from the journey. Out of respect and sewa, we offered them our room and willingly shifted to the open-air garden adjacent to the Gurdwara.

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The night carried a quiet magic. Dim streetlights and flickering gas lamps cast an ethereal glow over the premises. As the town settled into silence, we lay under the vast sky.

Sometime after midnight, I woke up and looked upward. What I saw left me spellbound. Layer upon layer of stars filled the heavens, some bright and sparkling, others faint and delicate, and beyond them, a hazy mist of countless dimmer stars merging into an infinite expanse. It felt as though the entire universe had unfolded before my eyes.

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Years later, I understood that I had witnessed Milky Way, possibly under exceptionally clear skies far from pollution. But no scientific explanation could ever match the sheer wonder and spiritual awe I felt that night in Nankana Sahib.

That simple act of giving up our room had led me to experience one of the most profound and unforgettable experiences of my life.

Narinder Banwait, Chandigarh

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