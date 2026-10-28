The magic of Ramlila in Shoghi 

Dear Shoghi,

This is my little letter to you, a town that has its own special charm, especially when the festive season arrives. And one of the most magical things about this time is your Ramlila, which is not just a story on a stage, but a beautiful part of your soul that brings everyone together, year after year. And Shoghi, as soon as the Ramlila begins, it feels as if the whole town comes alive with its magic!

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The drums are rolling, the sitting area is jam-packed and everyone sits cosy with a blanket! When it's late at night, loud laughter and calls for help are heard. And somewhere behind the drama lies a true story of valour and bravery, right here in your little mountain town.

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And while the grand Ramlilas of Chandigarh have their own magic, Shoghi's Ramlila has a special charm of its own, where the mountain mist, the chilly nights and the warmth of togetherness make every scene feel like a beautiful memory.

No noise from the crowd, everyone sits still, wondering what will happen next! The fog and mist linger over your mountains, bringing mysteries to and fro. From bhajan breaks to the act, even if you have seen it a million times, there is always something new to learn on your familiar little stage.

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The magic of love, kindness, and happiness is what Dussehra is all about. And in Shoghi, when you see the Ramlila, you get lost in the beauty of the play and the storytelling, and you never want to leave. You say, "Just one more scene, and then we will go," and end up watching the whole Ramlila, with the chilly mountain night passing by without anyone noticing!

The smell of chai and samosas, and the warm feeling of love, happiness and joy, spread like wildfire through your lanes and gathering places. They say that Dussehra is the victory of good over evil. I say that Dussehra in Shoghi is incomplete without watching your Ramlila. Burning Ravana is not all that we do on Dussehra; the Ramlila and the fair, full of happiness and joy, complete it all. And perhaps what makes your celebration so special is that, long after the lights go out and the crowds return home, the warmth of these lovely evenings stays with the town.

And dear Shoghi, may your little mountain town always keep this beautiful magic alive, bringing people together under its misty skies, year after year.

With love,

Nayyera (10), Chandigarh

Tribuneindia.com invites contributions to SHAHARNAMA. Share anecdotes, unforgettable incidents, impressionable moments that define your cities, neighbourhoods, what the city stands for, what makes its people who they are. Send your contributions in English, not exceeding 450 words, to shaharnama@tribunemail.com

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