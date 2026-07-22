The pause between loving two cities — Ludhiana and London

“It would be unfair to call any one city home”. My friend on the other end of the call couldn't have put it better as I glanced out of the window of my room in London, and paused for a moment.

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A strong memory stirred inside me, taking me back to my childhood bedroom in my parent’s home in Ludhiana. That room was as mine as is the one where I sit now. Both are home.

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And this pause is also not something new. From my room in London to that in Ludhiana, from cafes back home to cafes here in London, I have had many such pauses where I could call both places home.

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In Ludhiana, the summer sun would consume me and my school friends as we attended summer camps. The poetry class that would resume after the break, and we would get back to discussing Shiv Batlavi and Sahir Ludhianvi.

And when I moved to London, this poetry filled the split between the two cities. “Yeh kiska laahu hai” by Sahir Ludhianvi became a bridge filling this void.

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A sense of betrayal engulfed me when my first campus tour happened. While mapping London, I could feel the echo of my country’s misery in decadent ornamental pillars and statues in prominent squares. This could've been ours I felt, as I was reminded of the partition of our land and blood of our ancestors that spilled in the process.

The pause during this call wasn’t ordinary, it transcended time and space. It elapsed the walls of my London home and memories of Ludhiana, and became one with the views of my present landscape.

Memories of summers which tasted like mangoes and winters with their saaron da saag, fires of Lohri, Punjab's unbound and beautiful landscapes, especially of Pind Sarabha and Pind Kaind, the rivers, the many gurudwaras sahibs with their white marbles, and dust on my feet from mapping ancestral khets, the fragrance of the first rains. Ludhiana’s memories and London’s experiences blurred the lines and borders.

These cities started to exist through the other. The impact of beauty and allure of East consumed my vision of the West, and the East became the taste palette of the rich in West. There is not a love better than to be consumed by the love of two lands. The pause became a reflection as my love for the two cities became one.

Vaani Walia, Ludhiana/London

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