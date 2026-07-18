The power of music from Tansen to Harry Styles

Miya Tansen was one of the nine gems (Navaratnas) at Mughal Emperor Akbar's Court in the sixteenth century. He was a Hindustani classical music maestro, famous for his prowess in musical instruments, his melodious voice and knowledge of raagas. His rendition of Raag Megh Malhar could bring rainfall, as the famous legends in history quote. He had improvised on this raag and called it Miya ki Malhaar. It is legendary till date.

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I recently had the fortune to attend a concert by a present-day legend, Harry Styles, at Wembley Stadium, London, which was an ‘out of this world 'experience, and which I am sure those listening to Miya Tansen, too, must have experienced.

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Harry Styles is a music maestro, an English singer and songwriter. He started his career in 2010 with X Factor, being a member of famous band 'One Direction.' Though the band grew apart after 10 years, Styles popularity grew because of his mesmerising voice. He has won three Grammys, six Britt Awards and four MTV Video music awards.

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At his show in Wembley, he started with a song 'Like a bridge over troubled water' and had very soon the audience on their feet, singing and dancing.

His soulful voice held so much power, energy and emotion that it brought an onset of rain and respite to the worst heat wave ever faced by Londoners. The power of music had yet again melted the hearts of the Rain Gods.

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The crowd cheered and promptly took out their umbrellas to brave the downpour. But this didn't hamper the spirits of the fans who kept on singing the chorus of his song with him. Interestingly, the downpour miraculously stopped after the first song and the sky was lit up with an enormous rainbow.

I can only imagine a similar scenario happening after Miya Miya Tansen would stop singing ‘Miya ki Malhaar’.

Ipninder Bedi

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