DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Shaharnama / The power of music from Tansen to Harry Styles

The power of music from Tansen to Harry Styles

A listener first-hand experiences the magic of music bringing on the rains, as it must have happened in the times of Miya Tansen

article_Author
Ipninder Bedi
Updated At : 06:36 PM Jul 18, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Miya Tansen was one of the nine gems (Navaratnas) at Mughal Emperor Akbar's Court in the sixteenth century. He was a Hindustani classical music maestro, famous for his prowess in musical instruments, his melodious voice and knowledge of raagas. His rendition of Raag Megh Malhar could bring rainfall, as the famous legends in history quote. He had improvised on this raag and called it Miya ki Malhaar. It is legendary till date.

Advertisement

I recently had the fortune to attend a concert by a present-day legend, Harry Styles, at Wembley Stadium, London, which was an ‘out of this world 'experience, and which I am sure those listening to Miya Tansen, too, must have experienced.

Advertisement

Harry Styles is a music maestro, an English singer and songwriter. He started his career in 2010 with X Factor, being a member of famous band 'One Direction.' Though the band grew apart after 10 years, Styles popularity grew because of his mesmerising voice. He has won three Grammys, six Britt Awards and four MTV Video music awards.

Advertisement

At his show in Wembley, he started with a song 'Like a bridge over troubled water' and had very soon the audience on their feet, singing and dancing.

His soulful voice held so much power, energy and emotion that it brought an onset of rain and respite to the worst heat wave ever faced by Londoners. The power of music had yet again melted the hearts of the Rain Gods.

Advertisement

The crowd cheered and promptly took out their umbrellas to brave the downpour. But this didn't hamper the spirits of the fans who kept on singing the chorus of his song with him. Interestingly, the downpour miraculously stopped after the first song and the sky was lit up with an enormous rainbow.

I can only imagine a similar scenario happening after Miya Miya Tansen would stop singing ‘Miya ki Malhaar’.

Ipninder Bedi

Tribuneindia.com invites contributions to SHAHARNAMA. Share anecdotes, unforgettable incidents, impressionable moments that define your cities, neighbourhoods, what the city stands for, what makes its people who they are. Send your contributions in English, not exceeding 450 words, to shaharnama@tribunemail.com

Do include the name of your city and your social media handles (X/ Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts