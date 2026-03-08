The quiet pastoral splendour of the Cotswolds

While Big Ben and Buckingham Palace continue to attract millions of visitors to London, England’s true soul resides in its countryside. Among its most captivating regions is the Cotswolds, a place that seems painted in shades of green and gold.

During our annual visit to the United Kingdom, we planned a visit to this idyllic region, roughly two hours’ drive from Tower Bridge. On a crisp Sunday morning, we set out for a short countryside retreat.

The journey itself was enchanting. Serpentine roads wound through rolling hills, green meadows and pastures dotted with countless white sheep. Unlike vibrant mustard fields of North India, these farmlands lay quiet and uncultivated, lending the region a serene, almost contemplative beauty.

Our stay was at a country inn in the picturesque village of Lower Slaughter. Rows of honey-coloured stone cottages lined the banks of the clear and shallow River Eye, which flows gently through the heart of the village. A restored nineteenth-century watermill stands as a reminder of its agrarian past. Lower Slaughter holds a remarkable place in history: although many of its men served in the First and Second World Wars, the village did not lose a single soldier. The village had also been adjudged among England’s finest on several occasions.

Next day, we proceeded to Bourton-on-the-Water, the most visited village in the region. The crystal-clear River Windrush flows gracefully through its centre, crossed by five elegant seventeenth-century stone bridges. With origins dating back to the Anglo-Saxon period and more than a hundred listed buildings, the village blends history with lively charm. Cafés, bakeries, traditional pubs and small boutiques line its streets, while in summer the number of visitors far exceeds that of residents. Driving back through the Cotswolds, mile after mile of pastoral splendour unfolded before us. In that quiet landscape, far removed from urban haste, England’s enduring beauty revealed itself not in grandeur, but in grace. It reminded me of some lines of poet JJ Evendon: “I like the sound, I like the rhythm, I like the style, Driving through the Cotswolds mile after mile.”

SPS Verma, Chandigarh

