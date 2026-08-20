The roofs that define Kasauli

Kasauli is often remembered for its pine forests, pleasant climate and colonial charm. Yet, for anyone who has observed the town closely over the years, another feature stands out just as prominently — its distinctive sloping roofs. More than an architectural style, they are an enduring symbol of the town's identity.

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Having lived in Solan for the past 38 years, I have visited Kasauli in every season. Much has changed over the decades, but the sloping roofs continue to dominate its skyline. They crown almost every structure in town, including rows of shops in the heritage market. Together, they create a visual harmony that immediately distinguishes Kasauli from other hill towns.

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One memory from nearly four decades ago illustrates how perfectly these roofs are adapted to their surroundings. In January 1989, while walking through the market, I noticed water dripping steadily from the rooftops. Since there had been no rain, I was puzzled. A local resident explained that the snow accumulated on the roofs was melting in the winter sunshine. It revealed the practical wisdom behind the design. The steep slopes allow rainwater and melting snow to drain away quickly, protecting buildings from dampness and preventing excessive accumulation on the roof.

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What is admired today as a characteristic architectural feature was originally conceived as a practical response to the climate. In the hills, where heavy monsoon rains and occasional snowfall are realities of life, architecture evolved to meet nature's demands. The sloping roof is a reminder that good design often begins with necessity.

Several landmark institutions continue to preserve this tradition. The Central Research Institute, The Lawrence School at Sanawar and the historic Mohan Meakin Brewery remain fine examples of architecture that has retained its original character. The old market, churches and colonial-era buildings reinforce the same architectural vocabulary, giving the town a timeless appearance.

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Earlier this summer, a devastating fire damaged part of Kasauli's heritage market. The incident was a painful reminder of how fragile built heritage can be. During my recent visit, however, I was relieved to learn that the damaged shops are being rebuilt with sloping roofs. The decision reflects an understanding that reconstruction is not merely about replacing structures but about preserving the character of a place.

Across many hill stations in India, traditional architecture is gradually yielding to uniform concrete buildings with flat roofs. While modern construction techniques may reduce costs and shorten construction time, they often overlook local climatic conditions and diminish the distinctive identity of these towns. When every hill station begins to resemble each other, an important part of our architectural heritage is lost.

Kasauli offers a more thoughtful example, demonstrating that development and heritage conservation can coexist. By respecting traditional forms while accommodating present-day needs, the town has shown that progress and preservation can go hand in hand.

In Kasauli, the sloping roofs are as integral to its character as the pine-covered hills and winding roads. They are functional, beautiful and deeply rooted in the town's past.

As India's hill towns continue to modernise, Kasauli reminds us that preserving traditional architecture is not an exercise in nostalgia. It is an investment in cultural continuity and environmental suitability. Sometimes, safeguarding the roof is also a way of safeguarding the soul of a place.

Gopal Krishan Sharma, Solan

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