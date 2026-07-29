The curious case of Pierre Jeanerette’s chairs

It is disheartening to learn that seven pieces of Chandigarh’s heritage furniture, designed by Pierre Jeanneret, were recently sold at a Brussels auction for ₹1.6 crore. Predictably, a hue and cry has followed, only to subside after a few days until the next auction takes place. This selling of Chandigarh’s heritage furniture has been a recurring phenomenon for a long time now.

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As a librarian, I had the privilege of serving the Panjab University for over 35 years and closely observing the sofas, chairs, tables, desks, and numerous other pieces designed by Pierre Jeanneret. Among these, my curiosity was particularly drawn to the study chair — small, sturdy, lightweight, perhaps the simplest among all furniture pieces, yet remarkably elegant. Crafted from just two sleek wooden side-pieces joined together with a comfortable backrest, it was a masterpiece of functional design.

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As the number of readers increased, there arose a shortage of chairs. After completing the necessary administrative formalities, an order for 10 chairs was placed with a reputed furniture manufacturer. The instructions were explicit: the wood, angles, polish, and caning had to match the original heritage chairs exactly. The result, however, was disappointing. The newly-made chairs bore little resemblance to the originals. During the following decade, I continued experimenting with different craftsmen, but each attempt ended in failure.

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Meanwhile, a representative from UNESCO visited the library. His advice was unequivocal: even a broken piece of heritage furniture should never be discarded, for it too forms part of the heritage collection.

Fortunately, I had learned the lesson of perseverance from the story of King Bruce and the Spider in my fourth-grade textbook. The moral — “Try, try again” — remained firmly etched in my mind. I refused to give up.

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One day, I summoned five of the city's most reputed furniture makers. Each was given an original heritage chair with the instruction: “Take this chair and return after a fortnight with an exact replica.” When the chairs were delivered, I selected 10 students at random from the library. Their task was simple: sit on all the chairs and identify the most comfortable ones.

The outcome was surprising. The five newly crafted chairs were unanimously rated more comfortable than the original heritage chairs. The experiment demonstrated that while heritage furniture possesses immense historical and aesthetic value, modern craftsmanship can sometimes surpass the original in comfort and usability.

Yet, despite this achievement, my admiration for Pierre Jeanneret’s study chair remains undiminished. Its simplicity, elegance, and timeless appeal continue to make it one of the finest examples of functional furniture design.

Dr VK Anand, (retd PU librarian), Chandigarh

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