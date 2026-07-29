DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Shaharnama / The curious case of Pierre Jeanerette’s chairs

The curious case of Pierre Jeanerette’s chairs

When these heritage items were copied from the original design, some Panjab University students found  duplicates more comfortable

article_Author
Dr VK Anand
Updated At : 06:32 PM Jul 29, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

It is disheartening to learn that seven pieces of Chandigarh’s heritage furniture, designed by Pierre Jeanneret, were recently sold at a Brussels auction for ₹1.6 crore. Predictably, a hue and cry has followed, only to subside after a few days until the next auction takes place. This selling of Chandigarh’s heritage furniture has been a recurring phenomenon for a long time now.

Advertisement

As a librarian, I had the privilege of serving the Panjab University for over 35 years and closely observing the sofas, chairs, tables, desks, and numerous other pieces designed by Pierre Jeanneret. Among these, my curiosity was particularly drawn to the study chair — small, sturdy, lightweight, perhaps the simplest among all furniture pieces, yet remarkably elegant. Crafted from just two sleek wooden side-pieces joined together with a comfortable backrest, it was a masterpiece of functional design.

Advertisement

As the number of readers increased, there arose a shortage of chairs. After completing the necessary administrative formalities, an order for 10 chairs was placed with a reputed furniture manufacturer. The instructions were explicit: the wood, angles, polish, and caning had to match the original heritage chairs exactly. The result, however, was disappointing. The newly-made chairs bore little resemblance to the originals. During the following decade, I continued experimenting with different craftsmen, but each attempt ended in failure.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, a representative from UNESCO visited the library. His advice was unequivocal: even a broken piece of heritage furniture should never be discarded, for it too forms part of the heritage collection.

Fortunately, I had learned the lesson of perseverance from the story of King Bruce and the Spider in my fourth-grade textbook. The moral — “Try, try again” — remained firmly etched in my mind. I refused to give up.

Advertisement

One day, I summoned five of the city's most reputed furniture makers. Each was given an original heritage chair with the instruction: “Take this chair and return after a fortnight with an exact replica.” When the chairs were delivered, I selected 10 students at random from the library. Their task was simple: sit on all the chairs and identify the most comfortable ones.

The outcome was surprising. The five newly crafted chairs were unanimously rated more comfortable than the original heritage chairs. The experiment demonstrated that while heritage furniture possesses immense historical and aesthetic value, modern craftsmanship can sometimes surpass the original in comfort and usability.

Yet, despite this achievement, my admiration for Pierre Jeanneret’s study chair remains undiminished. Its simplicity, elegance, and timeless appeal continue to make it one of the finest examples of functional furniture design.

Dr VK Anand, (retd PU librarian), Chandigarh

Tribuneindia.com invites contributions to SHAHARNAMA. Share anecdotes, unforgettable incidents, impressionable moments that define your cities, neighbourhoods, what the city stands for, what makes its people who they are. Send your contributions in English, not exceeding 450 words, to shaharnama@tribunemail.com

Do include the name of your city and your social media handles (X/ Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts