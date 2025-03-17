Thrill of the bull race

Before the full moon of Phalgun, farmers across the country tested the strength and endurance of their bulls at various animal fairs. Bulls were raced in pairs to assess their agility and coordination. In South India, the Jallikattu takes place in water-filled fields. During a visit to Lonavala’s Buddhist caves, I learned that bull races were held on Holi in the vast fields below. These races were a common sight in the village clusters of central and southwestern Haryana in the 10 days leading up to Holi.

Farmers brought young bulls for sale at fairs, while older bulls stayed home, free from their yokes. I have attended and photographed many bull races in the last phase. Photographing these races was a challenge. The bulls sprinted a 500-metre stretch at speeds of at least 50 km per hour, demanding precise shutter speed, film speed and angle selection. Villages in the Meham Chaubisi area, Hisar, and Jind districts organised these competitions. For strength, the bulls were fed desi ghee through a bamboo ‘Naal’. Not everyone was skilled at giving ‘Naal’, which required the handler to hold the bull by neck with his hand and lift its mouth up. The bulls would accept ghee from ‘Naal’ only from someone familiar, or else would hit the person with their horns.

The bulls were made to run by placing a ‘thokar’ or vehicle in front of them and putting the yoke on the shoulders. The timing was noted, and its record kept. Sometimes, the bulls would stray from the track and deflect, as a result of which the ‘thokar’ would turn turtle. The bulls and the riders got hurt and were disqualified.

After Maneka Gandhi took charge as environment minister, bull races were brought under the law on cruelty to animals. It’s more than 25 years since these races have been banned.

Ramniwas Malick