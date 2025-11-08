DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Shaharnama / Tigerless in Sundarbans' tiger territory

Tigerless in Sundarbans' tiger territory

Tribuneindia.com invites contributions to SHAHARNAMA. Share anecdotes, unforgettable incidents, impressionable moments that define your cities, neighbourhoods, what the city stands for, what makes its people who they are. Send your contributions in English, not exceeding 250 words, to shaharnama@tribunemail.com Do include the name of your city and your social media handles (X/ Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn)

article_Author
Gurnoor Grewal
Updated At : 04:48 PM Nov 08, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Illustration: Anshul Dogra
Advertisement

During my father’s posting at Kolkata (Calcutta of yore), some friends, along with families, decided to go on a trip to Sundarbans, the home of the Great Bengal Tiger.

Advertisement

On the appointed weekend, we all hopped onto buses and travelled across the beautiful countryside of West Bengal to reach South 24 Parganas, the district which has some major wildlife sanctuaries, and home not only to the Great Bengal Tiger but also alligators, dolphins and olive ridley turtles.

Advertisement

After reaching South 24 Parganas, we further travelled by ferries across the beautiful mangrove forests and mudflats.

Advertisement

Most people in our group were obviously keen to spot a tiger despite being told that such sightings were rare, as tigers preferred to remain in the interiors of the forests and did not visit the areas where tourists frequented. But still, every rustle of the leaves was being imagined as a potential sighting, only for everyone to be disappointed when a monkey or a spotted deer was sighted.

Some had their cameras ready so as not to miss even a fleeting sight. Others literally started manifesting sounds and smells which indicated to them that the tigers were near. But despite all efforts, we remained tigerless in the tiger territory of Sundarbans.

Advertisement

We came back disappointed though the trip had its moments, as we saw the lovely mangrove forests and other flora and fauna.

The next day when l went to college, a friend asked, "Did you see any tigers?" “No, just monkeys,” l replied.

Everyone had a good laugh. Perhaps, so did the Great Bengal Tigers, who made a monkey out of us city folks.

Gurnoor Grewal, Chandigarh. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts