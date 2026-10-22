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Home / Shaharnama / Time travel to 1960s Chandigarh

Time travel to 1960s Chandigarh

An old-timer takes a nostalgic trip to City Beautiful’s earliest years just after its birthday…

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Manmohan Kohli
Updated At : 06:44 PM Oct 22, 2026 IST
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Of the years gone by

Known as the Sixties and Seventies

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and a little more

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And of the times I remember

Could I get a whiff of the grass just moved away?

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And glance over the shimmering waters

Of the lake

Wondering why it has more gull for company

Than the mortals of the day

And ride once again through the lane looking for someone whose name I did not know

Deep brown eyes

And tawny beige of her cheeks

And the white-collared navy-blue blouse

And her five-pocket jeans

And a little bun hung a little low

Is all that I know

One glance more of yesterday

Will make my day

Then there were the

English movie Sundays

Decked up lasses

And the anxious guys

Hushed whispers and giggles

And the motorbikes

Rearing to go nowhere

Circling round and round

Chasing coyly the dames

And the lasses on the rickshaw

Pretending not bothered

Yet looking back if the guys following still or gone away

Yes, friend

We are travellers on the train of time

Point of origin

Halts and stops

And the destination

Unknown...

Will there be another October 7 like that of 1953?

Will there be another Chandigarh?

Who knows

If there can be

Once more

Yesterday

Manmohan Kohli, Chandigarh

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