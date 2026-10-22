Time travel to 1960s Chandigarh
An old-timer takes a nostalgic trip to City Beautiful’s earliest years just after its birthday…
Of the years gone by
Known as the Sixties and Seventies
and a little more
And of the times I remember
Could I get a whiff of the grass just moved away?
And glance over the shimmering waters
Of the lake
Wondering why it has more gull for company
Than the mortals of the day
And ride once again through the lane looking for someone whose name I did not know
Deep brown eyes
And tawny beige of her cheeks
And the white-collared navy-blue blouse
And her five-pocket jeans
And a little bun hung a little low
Is all that I know
One glance more of yesterday
Will make my day
Then there were the
English movie Sundays
Decked up lasses
And the anxious guys
Hushed whispers and giggles
And the motorbikes
Rearing to go nowhere
Circling round and round
Chasing coyly the dames
And the lasses on the rickshaw
Pretending not bothered
Yet looking back if the guys following still or gone away
Yes, friend
We are travellers on the train of time
Point of origin
Halts and stops
And the destination
Unknown...
Will there be another October 7 like that of 1953?
Will there be another Chandigarh?
Who knows
If there can be
Once more
Yesterday
Manmohan Kohli, Chandigarh
Tribuneindia.com invites contributions to SHAHARNAMA. Share anecdotes, unforgettable incidents, impressionable moments that define your cities, neighbourhoods, what the city stands for, what makes its people who they are. Send your contributions in English, not exceeding 450 words, to shaharnama@tribunemail.com
Do include the name of your city and your social media handles (X/ Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn)