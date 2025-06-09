DT
Home / Shaharnama / Traditional dresses still part of Himachal’s culture

Traditional dresses still part of Himachal’s culture

Tribuneindia.com invites contributions to SHAHARNAMA. Share anecdotes, unforgettable incidents, impressionable moments that define your cities, neighbourhoods, what the city stands for, what makes its people who they are.
article_Author
Shaina Chauhan
Updated At : 08:28 AM Jun 09, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Illustration: Sandeep Joshi
From my childhood, I was fascinated by the designs and vibrant colours of ‘dhatu’, a colourful long scarf/shawl worn on head by elderly women in our village. I would even dress up like my grandmother, following her around all the time.

As I grew up, I stayed in Shimla for my schooling. It was only during my school vacations that I would get a chance to visit my native village of Nawar near Theog in Shimla district.

Last year in June, my friends from the Northeast visited our apple orchards at the village. While they all liked the local delicacies, they loved our traditional attire and would often wear it.

Despite the winds of modernisation, western fashion and changing trends, this traditional clothing has survived, serving as a link to Himachal’s rich culture. It may not be worn on a daily basis, but is definitely preferred during weddings and other local festivals. The dress continues to be part of our culture as a symbol of identity and tradition. If we take pride in embracing our heritage, it will definitely ensure that our traditions will be cherished by future generations.

Shaina Chauhan, Shimla

