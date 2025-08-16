DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Shaharnama / Trust in a tea cup

Trust in a tea cup

Tribuneindia.com invites contributions to SHAHARNAMA. Share anecdotes, unforgettable incidents, impressionable moments that define your cities, neighbourhoods, what the city stands for, what makes its people who they are. Send your contributions in English, not exceeding 150 words, to shaharnama@tribunemail.com Do include your social media handles (X/ Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn)
article_Author
GP Singh Sandhu
Updated At : 05:02 PM Aug 16, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Illustration: Lalit Mohan
Advertisement

In 1987, some of my colleagues at Indian Railways and I were sent to Bangalore (now Bengaluru) for training at the Foremen Training Institute (FTI).

Advertisement

During an industrial visit to Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) there, we stopped on the shop floor for a tea break. One of the workers went to the tea stall, placed 20 coupons, picked up a tray with 20 cups of tea, and returned.

Moments later, a contractor’s staff came and collected the tea container and the coupons without a word or a count.

Advertisement

Curious, we asked the shop in-charge, “Why didn’t he count? What if your staff member had placed less number of coupons?”

The in-charge smiled and replied, “He won’t. Here, honesty isn’t enforced — it’s lived. If someone cheats, his own teammates will call him out. Integrity is our unwritten rule here.”

Advertisement

Nearly 40 years later, that moment is clearly etched in my mind because that day we didn’t just witness efficiency — we witnessed a culture where trust wasn’t monitored but earned, protected, and proudly upheld.

GP Singh Sandhu, Mohali

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts