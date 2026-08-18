When Bengali bangles on Punjabi wrists created confusion

During my posting in Patiala, we lived in the Railway Colony, a vibrant community where families from every corner of India lived like one extended family. Though we spoke different languages and celebrated different festivals, our daily lives were woven together with warmth, mutual respect, and lasting friendships. It was a place where cultures didn't merely coexist; they blended beautifully.

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Among our closest friends were several Bengali families. My wife was fascinated by their rich traditions and soon developed a special affection for Bengali customs. She particularly admired Shakha Pola, the elegant white conch-shell and red coral bangles traditionally worn by married Bengali women. So enchanted was she by these bangles that she once requested the wife of one of my Bengali colleagues to bring her a pair whenever she visited Bengal. Her wish was soon fulfilled, and she wore them with great pride.

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In 1997, we had the opportunity to visit Kolkata. We stayed with a close friend in Tollygunge, whose hospitality made us feel completely at home. Over the next few days, we explored many of the city's iconic landmarks — Victoria Memorial, the majestic Howrah Bridge, Eden Gardens, Science City, the revered Kali Temple, and the serene Belur Math. Every place reflected Kolkata's unique charm and cultural richness.

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One evening, after an enjoyable outing, we boarded the metro for our return journey. As we chatted cheerfully, two young girls standing nearby kept stealing glances at our group. They whispered to each other, exchanged puzzled looks, and occasionally burst into laughter. Their expressions became increasingly animated, which naturally aroused our curiosity.

Our hostess, who had quietly observed the scene, finally smiled and asked if we knew why the girls were so amused. We shook our heads.

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Smilingly she explained that the girls were trying to solve a mystery that one lady, who appeared distinctly Punjabi, was wearing Shakha Pola like a Bengali bride. The other lady looked unmistakably Bengali in her features and appearance. They simply couldn't decide which of the two actually the Sikh gentleman’s wife was.

The innocent confusion of the two girls instantly generated laughter throughout our group. Their candid observations captured, in a single moment, the beauty of India's cultural diversity and the friendships that transcend regional identities.

Nearly three decades have passed, yet that delightful metro ride remains one of our most cherished memories of Kolkata. It reminds us that genuine friendships have a remarkable way of erasing boundaries. When hearts connect, cultures are not divided, they are shared, celebrated, and often blended so naturally that even strangers find themselves delightfully confused.

GP Singh Sandhu, Mohali

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