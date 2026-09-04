When Chandigarh gave us the space to be...

I got married a few years back and moved to Patiala from Panchkula. It was a time full of chaos — family expectations, evolving communication patterns and creating space for each other. When an opportunity came for a move to Chandigarh, we grabbed it as it meant living in a space that would belong only to the two of us.

My in-laws had a flat in Chandigarh, which we decided to renovate.

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Thus began my daily rendezvous with painters, masons, carpenters, etc. I remember once riding with my carpenter on his bike one day to find a pair of drawer handles that I wanted.

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In another goofy, remembrance-worthy incident, one afternoon, mentally bogged down by the renovation chaos, I accidentally ‘donated’ a neighbours' charpoy to a house help. To my defence, the thing was worn out and was lying in an open space just outside our flat. When the neighbour asked about it, I choked on an orange slice that I had been enjoying till now. The charpoy, given away for free, now had to be ‘bought’ back.

Moving to Chandigarh was literally a breather, and not just because we had moved into our ‘home’, where a sense of belongingness had immediately prevailed, but also because the City Beautiful had a much better AQI and clean and green surroundings. There was also the freedom from certain ‘cultural’ restrictions — Patiala was a city where stepping out in pyjamas was still not a thing; going out on a girls’ night wasn’t either, and questioning your elders? No chance.

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Chandigarh is where our marriage has evolved into a companionship. There’s also the added romance that the city embodies — the delight of visiting Tagore theatre or going to Sukhna lake for a stroll on a rainy evening. The arrival of spring turns its roads into colourful canopies of flowers. The mundane tasks such as visiting the Sector 26 mandi have their own joy. Unlike Punjab, the power cuts are also quite less.

It’s been almost four years since we shifted. We have claimed the city as our own now. If there’s ever a suggestion of moving to a bigger accommodation in Panchkula or Mohali, it is always brushed aside, because here, in this home in Chandigarh, everything may not be perfect, but it all belongs to just the two of us. As someone put it succinctly, “Chandigarh doesn't just house people; it breathes with them.”

Smridhi Chawla, Chandigarh

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