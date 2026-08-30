When a koel’s call brings Chandigarh to Hyderabad

I have shifted to Hyderabad from Chandigarh for work. Like most working professionals, my mornings are usually filled with thoughts of deadlines, meetings and responsibilities. But over the past week, a musical sound from the past has been greeting me every morning — the melodious call of a koel. That one call has been enough to take me back to my childhood in Chandigarh.

Advertisement

Home is a strange thing. Sometimes, the idea and comfort of it comes to you not through a place, but through a sound.

Advertisement

Growing up in Chandigarh, the monsoon was my favourite time of the year. After the rains, I would lie in the front lawn of our home, gazing at the sky as birds flew overhead. The smell of wet earth, the cool breeze, and the gentle rustling of trees made those moments feel timeless. There were no mobile phones or social media competing for our attention. Nature was enough.

Advertisement

As darkness fell, another ritual would begin. From our home, the lights of the Kasauli hills twinkled in the distance like a necklace of stars draped across the mountains. I could spend hours watching them, wondering what lay beyond those glowing lights. It was peaceful, comforting, and yet, somehow magical.

Years have passed, and life has taken me hundreds of kilometres away. Hyderabad has given me opportunities, friendships, and a career. But Chandigarh gave me something even more precious—a way of looking at life. It taught me to slow down, to notice the beauty hidden in ordinary moments, and to appreciate nature's quiet conversations.

Advertisement

When the koel sings outside my Hyderabad apartment, I don't just hear a bird. I hear rainy afternoons, childhood laughter, and evenings spent watching the Kasauli hills shimmer against the night sky. For a few precious moments, the distance between Hyderabad and Chandigarh disappears.

People often remember cities for their monuments or famous attractions. I remember Chandigarh for its emotions — for mornings filled with birdsong, evenings painted with distant lights, and monsoons that made the whole city smell alive.

Perhaps that is what home truly is. Not just the place where we were born, but the place that continues to find us, no matter how far we travel.

— Ketan Rai, Chandigarh/Hyderabad

Tribuneindia.com invites contributions to SHAHARNAMA. Share anecdotes, unforgettable incidents, impressionable moments that define your cities, neighbourhoods, what the city stands for, what makes its people who they are. Send your contributions in English, not exceeding 450 words, to shaharnama@tribunemail.com

Do include the name of your city and your social media handles (X/ Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn)