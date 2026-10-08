When meticulous planning became a ‘magnificent’ fiasco

My wife and I had been dreaming of a holiday in Goa for years. But due to life’s daily demands, the trip never quite materialised until an opportunity knocked our door. A close friend invited us to his daughter’s wedding at a luxury beachside resort in Goa.

We arrived in Goa greeted by its warm, salty breeze and lush greenery. The drive to the resort was picturesque — charming little houses with tiled roofs, palm-fringed roads, and the Arabian Sea playing peekaboo.

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The wedding was a grand affair on a private beach of a famous resort. It was a true fat Punjabi wedding.

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We decided to return to Bengaluru by train to enjoy the scenic beauty of riding through the Western Ghats. I believe in meticulous planning. Wanting to avoid any last-minute rush, we reached Madgaon Railway Station hours before the scheduled departure.

The train we were supposed to board was to arrive at 3:45 PM and depart at 3:50 PM. However, things started to get confusing when announcements began for the arrival the Hazrat Nizamuddin Express, departing from the same platform, around the same time. The train numbers were nearly identical. The only difference was a single digit.

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Puzzled, we enquired and were told that our train was running late and would only arrive after the Nizamuddin Express had departed. Meanwhile, Nizamuddin Express arrived and passengers started pushing and jostling to board as its stop was only for 5 minutes.

As Nizamuddin Express was about to depart, a group of 20 to 25 passengers arrived late and were trying to get into the train while it was on the move. The guard was kind enough to stop the train for few minutes.

Watching all this, I gave a small sermon to my wife on about the importance of proper planning.

As we stood watching the drama, the last coach slowly passed by us, something caught my eye — painted on the side of the coach were the numbers 02779. We were flabbergasted. It was our train to Bangalore. The train was not delayed. It was attached to the Hazarat Nizamuddin Express as a link coach and was now moving out of the station right before our eyes.

We frantically dashed towards the coach, waving wildly at the guard to stop the train. But he misunderstood our gestures as goodbyes and waved back.

With no other trains to Bangalore and no time to book bus tickets, we begged a bus operator for two seats. We were offered seats in the last row, for double the usual fare.

We reached Bangalore the next morning looking dishevelled, exhausted, and absolutely foolish.

Thus our meticulously planned trip to Goa ended in a fiasco, with a missed train, a bumpy ride, and a story we would never forget.

V Subramanian, Bangalore

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