DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Shaharnama / When meticulous planning became a ‘magnificent’ fiasco

When meticulous planning became a ‘magnificent’ fiasco

An old-timer believes in immaculate advance planning. But on a trip to Goa, his perfect planning goes completely off the rails literally

article_Author
V Subramanian
Updated At : 06:44 PM Oct 08, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

My wife and I had been dreaming of a holiday in Goa for years. But due to life’s daily demands, the trip never quite materialised until an opportunity knocked our door. A close friend invited us to his daughter’s wedding at a luxury beachside resort in Goa.

We arrived in Goa greeted by its warm, salty breeze and lush greenery. The drive to the resort was picturesque — charming little houses with tiled roofs, palm-fringed roads, and the Arabian Sea playing peekaboo.

Advertisement

The wedding was a grand affair on a private beach of a famous resort. It was a true fat Punjabi wedding.

Advertisement

We decided to return to Bengaluru by train to enjoy the scenic beauty of riding through the Western Ghats. I believe in meticulous planning. Wanting to avoid any last-minute rush, we reached Madgaon Railway Station hours before the scheduled departure.

The train we were supposed to board was to arrive at 3:45 PM and depart at 3:50 PM. However, things started to get confusing when announcements began for the arrival the Hazrat Nizamuddin Express, departing from the same platform, around the same time. The train numbers were nearly identical. The only difference was a single digit.

Advertisement

Puzzled, we enquired and were told that our train was running late and would only arrive after the Nizamuddin Express had departed. Meanwhile, Nizamuddin Express arrived and passengers started pushing and jostling to board as its stop was only for 5 minutes.

As Nizamuddin Express was about to depart, a group of 20 to 25 passengers arrived late and were trying to get into the train while it was on the move. The guard was kind enough to stop the train for few minutes.

Watching all this, I gave a small sermon to my wife on about the importance of proper planning.

As we stood watching the drama, the last coach slowly passed by us, something caught my eye — painted on the side of the coach were the numbers 02779. We were flabbergasted. It was our train to Bangalore. The train was not delayed. It was attached to the Hazarat Nizamuddin Express as a link coach and was now moving out of the station right before our eyes.

We frantically dashed towards the coach, waving wildly at the guard to stop the train. But he misunderstood our gestures as goodbyes and waved back.

With no other trains to Bangalore and no time to book bus tickets, we begged a bus operator for two seats. We were offered seats in the last row, for double the usual fare.

We reached Bangalore the next morning looking dishevelled, exhausted, and absolutely foolish.

Thus our meticulously planned trip to Goa ended in a fiasco, with a missed train, a bumpy ride, and a story we would never forget.

V Subramanian, Bangalore

Tribuneindia.com invites contributions to SHAHARNAMA. Share anecdotes, unforgettable incidents, impressionable moments that define your cities, neighbourhoods, what the city stands for, what makes its people who they are. Send your contributions in English, not exceeding 450 words, to shaharnama@tribunemail.com

Do include the name of your city and your social media handles (X/ Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts