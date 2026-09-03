When Mumbai embraced my solitude

Fortune favoured me 12 years ago when I secured a decent job. However, my first posting brought me to Mumbai from Kolkata. Leaving home was difficult. Being alone in Mumbai away from family, I would feel gloomy, missing my friends, society, culture, and festivals. My routine was confined to travelling between office and home.

To beat loneliness, I decided to explore Mumbai. To go across Mumbai's iconic places, I purchased a scooter rather than depending on public transport. The beauty of riding along Marine Drive was inexplicable, and the feeling reminded me of Shah Rukh Khan's iconic scene in ‘Deewana’.

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Discovering Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Borivali during the monsoon was a beautiful and astonishing experience. I had never imagined such a magnificent forest could exist inside the bustling metropolis. The historical Kanheri Caves inside the park left me mesmerised. The seclusion, the babbling water over rocks, the lush green hills, and the mist-covered monsoon landscape were enough to leave me spellbound.

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Reaching the Elephanta Caves by sea was an adventure in itself. Ghodbunder Road, with its scenic curves and creeks, was equally captivating, while a boat ride at Gorai overlooking the mangroves and the Global Vipassana Pagoda was truly picturesque.

During the pandemic, I would ride along the highway, with only skyscrapers stretching in distance. It felt surreal, as if the population had vanished in an apocalypse.

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Ten years later, I was transferred back. But Mumbai still remains my second home. It taught me independence and transformed me from a boy into a diligent man.

Thought at first, the city can make you feel lonely, but the moment you match its rhythm, it embraces you in return. I had always dreamt of returning to Kolkata when I had arrived in Mumbai, but when the day I had to leave, the pain of leaving it coexisted with happiness of going back.

Sourav Ash, Kolkata

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