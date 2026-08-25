When my grandfather’s laddus marked Chandigarh’s birth

Cities are rarely born in a single moment. They emerge slowly — from dreams sketched on drawing boards, from the sweat of countless workers, from the resolve of administrators, and from the hopes of ordinary people, silent and sometimes unintentional witnesses to history. And every city has a day when those dreams do take tangible form. For Chandigarh, that day remains etched in the collective memory of generations.

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For me, however, Chandigarh's inauguration has always been more than a chapter in history. It is a cherished family story, retold over countless evenings, where history mingles with affection and memory acquires the warmth of lived experience.

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My maternal grandfather, Chaudhary Hem Raj, was serving as the Tehsildar of Kharar when Chandigarh was inaugurated. Among his many responsibilities, something that might appear modest in official records but has become legendary in our family, was procurement of laddus to be distributed to mark the joyous occasion. Every celebration has its own symbols, and on that historic day, the humble laddu carried the sweetness of a nation's aspirations.

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Through this story retold countless times, I can imagine that morning — air filled with unusual anticipation; freshly laid roads stretched across what had once been fields and villages; government officials hurrying between ceremonial arrangements; workers making final preparations. Many distinguished guests were expected. Somewhere amid the organised bustle stood my grandfather, ensuring that every detail under his charge was executed with the quiet efficiency that defined an entire generation of civil servants.

Independent India was still young, carrying the wounds of Partition while nurturing extraordinary dreams of renewal. Punjab had lost its historic capital, Lahore, and Chandigarh rose not merely as a replacement but as a bold declaration of hope. It was to be a city where modernity would coexist with nature, where broad avenues would replace crowded lanes, and where planning itself would become a symbol of national confidence.

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History remembers visionary leaders, renowned architects, and landmark buildings. Yet, behind every great public event stand countless unsung individuals whose contributions seldom find space in history books. Revenue officials, engineers, clerks, drivers, craftsmen, labourers, cooks, and suppliers—all became silent participants in the making of a city that would one day be admired across the world.

Whenever my family recalls my grandfather's role, it is never about the laddus alone. It is about a generation for whom public service was a matter of honour rather than recognition. Whether managing land records, maintaining law and order, or ensuring that visitors shared in the sweetness of a historic celebration, every duty deserved sincerity.

Today, as Chandigarh's tree-lined boulevards echo with the footsteps of new generations and its iconic Capitol Complex stands as a testament to visionary planning, I find myself thinking of those quieter stories that history often overlooks. A city is not built by concrete alone. It is built by countless acts of dedication—many of them invisible, many remembered only within families.

The laddus distributed on inauguration day disappeared long ago, their sweetness lasting only a moment. But the memory endures. It survives in family conversations, in fading photographs, and in the quiet pride of descendants who know that someone they loved played a small yet meaningful part in one of independent India's defining moments.

Perhaps that is how history truly lives—not only in archives and monuments, but also around family dining tables, where stories are lovingly retold until they become part of a city's own soul.

Dr Vivek Gulati, Chandigarh

Tribuneindia.com invites contributions to SHAHARNAMA. Share anecdotes, unforgettable incidents, impressionable moments that define your cities, neighbourhoods, what the city stands for, what makes its people who they are. Send your contributions in English, not exceeding 450 words, to shaharnama@tribunemail.com

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