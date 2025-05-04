DT
When Qutub Minar granted its magical wish

When Qutub Minar granted its magical wish

Tribuneindia.com invites contributions to SHAHARNAMA. Share anecdotes, unforgettable incidents, impressionable moments that define your cities, neighbourhoods, what the city stands for, what makes its people who they are. Send your contributions in English, not exceeding 150 words, to shaharnama@tribunemail.com Do include your social media handles (X/ Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn)
article_Author
Pankaj Kumar Deo
Updated At : 09:54 AM May 04, 2025 IST
Illustration: Sandeep Joshi
Delhi was once a dream for many adolescents like me still in school at Deoghar, a sleepy town of then Bihar, in the late 1980s. One of my friends got a chance to join an undergraduate course in Delhi University, and he gave rest of us the slogan ‘Dilli Chalo”.

Many followed suit. When I came to explore educational opportunities in the national capital, I stayed in Vijay Nagar with the same friend who had joined the undergraduate course in Delhi University. The very next day, he took me on a whirlwind tour of this hoary city.

We took a DTC bus and bought a daylong ticket. Our first stop was the Qutub Minar wherein stood the ancient iron pillar that we were told has this magical power to grant a wish if you could embrace it completely. It was a tough feat, but I could hold the pillar in a reverse embrace. And the wish that came to my mind was that I live in Delhi hereafter for good. The wish indeed came true. The hoary city of Delhi has been my home uninterruptedly through thick and thin for over thirty-five years now ever since I joined JNU in 1988.

Pankaj Kumar Deo, New Delhi

