When Shimla welcomed New Year without fuss and noise

When Shimla welcomed New Year without fuss and noise

Shama Rana
Updated At : 06:24 PM Jan 08, 2026 IST
Illustration: Lalit Mohan
There was a time when New Year in Shimla did not arrive with noise. It came quietly, like fresh snowfall. We would wake up to a muffled town, knee deep in white snow. The cold bit into our ears and our breath rose in pale clouds. Gum boots became our second skin, carrying us through slush and memory alike.

It was vacation time. Days stretched long and unhurried, wrapped in wool and stillness. Snow was not something you travelled to witness. It was something you lived inside. We built snowmen on little slopes, their crooked smiles held together by twigs and imagination. Snowballs flew through the air, not with malice but with laughter, gentle arcs that burst against jackets and mufflers. When our fingers grew numb and stiff, we huddled together, breathing into our palms to coax the warmth back.

New Year Eve meant entertainment programmes on Doordarshan, and not noisy parties in clubs. The entire hill town gathered around flickering television screens.

Tourists were sparse then. The hills still belonged mostly to those who lived there. A few cars from the plains would appear. People walked gently, wary of ice and slope, carrying a kind of reverence for the terrain.

Shimla today greets the New Year very differently. There is noise where there was once hush. Snow has become a backdrop for raised phones. Traffic clogs the bends. The mountains are no longer listened to, only used.

Somewhere beneath all this, the old Shimla still waits, wrapped in white, remembering a time when winter taught us how to be together.

Shama Rana, Shimla

